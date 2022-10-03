ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, UT

Brother of suspect in California family's killing arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal...
Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A baby girl, her parents and uncle who were kidnapped at gunpoint from their central California business two days ago were found dead Wednesday, the sheriff of Merced County said. “Our worst fears have been confirmed," Sheriff Vern Warnke told reporters Wednesday night. About 5:30...
