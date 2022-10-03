Read full article on original website
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
crimevoice.com
Burglary Suspect Arrested after Robbing Home
Photos: Courtesy of El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Originally Published By: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “Approximately one month ago, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Detectives began working on a burglary that occurred at the Hills Church in El Dorado Hills. A suspect location in Sacramento was identified and detectives were able to identify a person of interest, the same day. A search warrant was executed at a residence in Sacramento and numerous items were recovered related to the burglary. A suspect was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail and he was released the same evening.
actionnewsnow.com
Vehicular manslaughter suspect arrested for Live Oak crash last month
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was arrested for vehicular manslaughter in connection with a crash on Highway 99 in Live Oak on Sept. 17, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99 and Ivy Street last month. The driver...
crimevoice.com
Supermarket Stabbing Suspect in Custody in Lieu of $580,000 Bond
ANTIOCH — Officers responding to a report of a robbery stabbing victim arrested the alleged perpetrator in less than 10 minutes. The suspect 29-year-old Hakeem Z. Thomas is being held in custody in lieu of $580,000 bond. On the morning of October 4, police were dispatched to the Smart...
kubaradio.com
Marysville Man Arrested for Attempted Burglary at Circle K
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Predawn yesterday morning at around 1:00, the Marysville Police Department received a call from the Circle K on B Street reporting a burglary in progress. Responding officers were told 34-year-old David Gradilla was using a knife attempting to pry open the facility’s drive-thru window. Staff provided a description and Gradilla was tracked down and apprehended ‘about two blocks away” according to a release.
19-year-old Davis resident suspected of pulling gun on person at intersection
DAVIS – A Davis man is under arrest after police say he got out of his car, pulled out a gun, then pointed it at someone at an intersection. Davis police say, back on Oct. 3, the suspect and victim got into a short argument at a business near Olive Drive and Richards Boulevard. The two left in separate cars, but then stopped at the nearby red light. It was at this point that both people got out of their cars for another confrontation. However, this was when the suspect – 19-year-old Davis resident Isaac Salas – pulled out a...
crimevoice.com
Sheriff’s Office: Burglary, Mail Theft Suspect Arrested After Leaving ID at Crime Scene
“On September 14th at 2:45 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence on Val Verde Road in Loomis, for a report of suspicious circumstances. When the deputy arrived, he observed a partially opened residential garage. A search of the garage revealed multiple drawers and cabinets that had been opened, with several hand and power tools strewn about. Deputies also located a handbag on a chair that did not belong to the homeowners.
Burglary suspect arrested in Loomis after leaving his bag with his ID at scene
LOOMIS -- A suspected burglar is under arrest after he left his bag containing his ID and 28 grams of Fentanyl at the scene of the crime, authorities say. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, on September 14 at 2:45 a.m., a Placer County sheriff's deputy arrived at a residence on Val Verde Road in Loomis after being called to investigate some "suspicious circumstances." The deputy found the garage door of the home partially open. The garage appeared to be ransacked. Some drawers were left open and several hand tools and power tools were strewn about. The deputy also found a...
Stanislaus County deputy arrested for alleged domestic violence incident in Roseville
ROSEVILLE – A deputy with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office has been placed on leave after he was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident over the weekend. Deputy Chad Lewis was arrested in Placer County, the sheriff's office says. Stanislaus Sheriff Jeff Dirkse says Lewis was placed on leave immediately after the department learned of the arrest. Dirkse says the Roseville Police Department is handling the investigation. Further, the sheriff's office says they also know of an active lawsuit where Lewis has been named as a defendant. Lewis remains on paid administrative leave, pending the internal investigation.
Paradise Post
Inmate crew stops stabbing on Solano County bike trail
VACAVILLE — A crew of jail inmates on clean-up duty with an officer overseeing them saved an 18-year-old woman who was being stabbed on a bike trail Tuesday, police said. The assault of the woman happened in the area of Brookdale Court on the Alamo Creek bike trail, Vacaville police said in a statement. Officers were called there about 10 a.m.
Man suspected of putting card skimmer in Roseville ATM
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested on suspicion of putting a card skimmer in an ATM machine in Roseville, police said. A card skimmer uses a hidden camera to collect someone's PIN to steal banking information. The ATM is located in the 4000 block of Foothills Boulevard, according...
Police Officer Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Roseville (Roseville, CA)
According to the Roseville Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 9 a.m. on Foothills [..]
crimevoice.com
Convicted Felons Reportedly Caught with Weapons, Ammo, and Narcotics at Placer County Rest Stop
Above: Evidence collected during the traffic stop | Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Two people were recently arrested at a Placer County rest stop after allegedly being caught in possession of weapons and narcotics, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 2 AM on September 2, a deputy pulled...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary October 3, 2022
Charges: HS 11364(A), 11377(A) Suspect: NGUYEN, HUNG (AMA, 41, ARRESTED) POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS AND SPECIFIED NON-NARCOTICS. Suspect: HERNANDEZ, ELIAS (HMA, 19, ARRESTED) Suspect: SILVERS, KYLE (WMA, 30, ARRESTED) PC 273.6 Misdemeanor. WILLFUL VIOLATION OF ORDER RE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. PC 13700 Misdemeanor. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE DEFINITION. Bail: $5,000.00. Total Bail $5,000.00. Time:...
CBS News
Vacaville woman attacked on bike trail saved by inmate officer and crew
A scenic walk on a Vacaville bike trail became a life-and-death battle after, police say, an assailant stabbed a 33-year-old woman walking her dog. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) officer and cleanup crew witnessed the violence and stepped in, taking down the suspect, 18-year-old Damarco Ross Parker.
Mountain Democrat
Fatal shooting on Mossy Oak Trail leads to arrest
El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Brandon Heckley Monday night on suspicion of fatally shooting 35-year-old Monique Benavidez. Officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. to a Mossy Oak Trail home regarding a woman with a gunshot wound, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Alexander Sorey. Mossy Oak Trail is a private road off Cedar Ravine Road on the outskirts of Placerville.
actionnewsnow.com
Man found dead found near rural illegal marijuana grow ruled homicide
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man’s death near a large illegal marijuana grow last week was ruled a homicide, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the Butte County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sept. 30 from a man and a woman in the Chico area who reported that they received a call that their brother was killed in a marijuana garden near the Campbellville area.
CBS News
Sacramento baseball training facility hit by burglar
SACRAMENTO - Thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from the Sacramento Sports Center this week. The center shared a photo of the suspect, hoping it will lead to his arrest. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the report of a burglary at the facility around...
Motorcycle officer involved in crash in Roseville
ROSEVILLE – An investigation is underway after a crash involving a Roseville motorcycle officer Wednesday morning. The scene is along northbound Foothills Boulevard. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Roseville police confirmed that both a vehicle and a motorcycle officer were involved. Police said the officer is expected to be OK. Due to the investigation, northbound Foothills Boulevard was closed between Junction Boulevard and McAnally Drive through the morning.
California police arrest man suspected of using card skimming device at ATM
A man in Roseville, California, was arrested Friday on suspicion of using a card skimming device at an ATM to steal people's personal identification numbers.
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County targets deed and title fraud
Real estate notification program aimed at impeding fraudulent activity. Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Clerk-Recorder’s Office has launched a new real estate notification program to help protect property owners from unauthorized transfers of real property. Over the last decade, property fraud (also known as deed or title...
