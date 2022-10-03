ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

🔒Pups in costume🐕, cats with a Halloween edge🐈‍⬛ and armadillos in the outfield⚾: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

HOUSTON – It’s October and we’re all feeling a little happier now that Halloween is on the horizon. This week of Click2Pins submissions definitely had that feeling. In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?

TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
TOMBALL, TX
Click2Houston.com

4.4 magnitude earthquake rattles town in Oregon, UGGS reports

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake rattled a town in Oregon Friday morning. The earthquake was reported around 5:52 a.m. in Lacomb, Oregon, southeast of Salem. USGS released a graph showing that the quake was just below the threshold for cellphone alerts to be delivered.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
State
Colorado State
City
Galveston, TX
Click2Houston.com

Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors

HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Diving#Autumn#American#
Click2Houston.com

OST/South Union residents successfully advocate for traffic calming measures in high traffic areas

HOUSTON – OST/South Union residents are celebrating after approval was given to install speed cushions in high traffic areas. Three years ago, OST/South Union residents walked the streets of their community to gather support for the City of Houston’s Speed Control Program. With support from the OST/South Union Health Improvement Partnership (OHIP), residents identified some of the most unsafe streets in the community. Next, residents collected signatures to request speed cushions to help control the negative effects of motor vehicle use, alter driver behavior, and improve conditions for non-motorized street users.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

26 horses, donkeys rescued from property in Brenham: SPCA

BRENHAM – The Houston SPCA rescued 26 animals from a property in Washington County on Wednesday, according to officials. Officials said the owner of the property, which is located off Old Navasota Road near Indian Bluebonnet Road, was not providing proper care for the more than two dozen animals.
BRENHAM, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
Click2Houston.com

Bucket list on a budget: 15 essential Montrose experiences under $15

HOUSTON – Montrose is expensive, it’s true. But on any given day, you can explore one of the city’s most charming and storied neighborhoods without breaking the bank. Here’s our shortlist on Montrose cultural offerings under $15. ☕ Caffeinate. There are many fine coffee shops in...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

HFD responding to warehouse fire in north Houston

The Houston Fire Department is responding to a 2-alarm warehouse fire in north Houston. Firefighters are currently battling the fire located at 4847 Blaffer. No injuries have been reported, but HFD is asking drivers to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Residents in southwest Houston neighborhood concerned about CenterPoint Energy’s plan to install natural gas pipeline behind their homes

HOUSTON – Homeowners living in Southwest Crossing Subdivision in southwest Houston are concerned about CenterPoint’s plans to run gas transmission lines under the backyards of their homes. “We are going to fight it,” Kenneth Burgess, a homeowner, said. “You don’t want to have 300,000 gallons of liquid propane...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy