Panther boys tennis falls to Kearney
Kearney showed why it is one of the top boys tennis teams in the state with a 9-0 shutout of Norfolk on Wednesday in Norfolk. No. 1: Asher Saulsbury, Kearney def. Michael Foster, 8-2 No. 2: Huston Cochran, Kearney def. Alex Bauer. 8–2 No. 3: Sam Radmacher, Kearney def....
Norfolk softball closes season with district loss to Elkhorn South
The Norfolk softball team saw its season end yesterday in the A-3 district at Elkhorn South. The Panthers opened the day with a 9-2 loss to the host S Storm. Jessica Schmidt suffered the pitching loss. Norfolk then stayed alive with a 7-3 victory over Bellevue West. Kierstyn Lynn was...
Norfolk softball opens district play with a win
The Norfolk softball team spotted Bellevue West three runs on Wednesday, but scored 10 unanswered of their own in a 10-3 victory in the opening round of the A-3 district at Elkhorn South. Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said his team started a little tight. “Once we settled in, we got...
Wayne, O'Neill, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge qualify for Class C state; LCC's Karnes medalist
Wayne, O’Neill and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge all qualified for the Class C state tournament out of the C-3 district at the Wayne Country Club on Tuesday. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Sarah Karnes earned medalist honors with an 86. Kenzie Arens led the Norfolk Catholic girls with a 116. The Class C state tournament...
Wednesday's local and area sports results; Thursday's schedule
The Norfolk softball team took its first step toward a second straight trip to the state tournament with a 10-3 win over Bellevue West in the A-3 district at Elkhorn South. The Norfolk boys tennis team ran into a buzz saw yesterday, losing to Kearney in a home dual, 9-0.
Norfolk softball opens district tournament with win over Bellevue West
The Norfolk softball team took its first step toward a return trip to the state tournament with a 10-3 victory over Bellevue West in the opening round of the A-3 district at Elkhorn South. The Panthers will take on the winner of the Elkhorn South-Kearney game on Thursday at noon.
Tuesday's volleyball scores
Kearney def. Norfolk, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 18-25, 15-9 Clarkson/Leigh def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-19, 25-15 Lutheran High Northeast def. Plainview, 17-25, 25-14, 25-11 Columbus Lakeview def. St. Paul, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 23-25, 17-15 Creighton def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 27-25, 20-25, 25-21 Fullerton def. Nebraska Christian, 25-23, 27-25, 25-12 Guardian Angels def....
Norfolk senior selected for Believers and Achievers program
A Norfolk senior has been selected for the 2022-23 Believers and Achievers Program. Kyla Robinson was one of the 48 Nebraskans selected for this program, which is designed to give recognition to the state’s future leaders. In a statement, Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said: “Being recognized as a Believer...
Columbus Woman Identified In Clay County Death Investigation
The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September 16. Garnett’s body was located...
United Way helps support Brandon's Bushel of Blessings
A local program helps make sure kids in the Pierce and Osmond school districts don’t go hungry once the school week ends by providing weekend meals to those who need it. Coordinators Corey and Lisa Gerdes says Brandon’s Bushel of Blessings started as a way to give back to the community in honor of their son, who was killed in an auto accident in 2016.
Little Panthers Preschool thankful for Read Aloud Norfolk
The Read Aloud Norfolk Program promotes healthy, successful children and families by educating people on the importance of reading aloud to children thanks to the United Way campaign. Little Panthers Preschool is just one of the beneficiaries of this program. Principal Melissa Jantz says they talk with families about reading...
Beller's career night powers No. 1 Wayne State in 3-1 NSIC road win at Augustana
Sophomore middle hitter Taya Beller’s career-high 18 kills powered #1 Wayne State to a 3-1 Northern Sun Conference volleyball victory Tuesday evening at Augustana. Scores of the match were 25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19. The Wildcats move to 19-0 and 9-0 in the NSIC with the win while the host Vikings drop to 12-5 and 4-5 in the league.
Public Input Requested For the River Point Downtown District
The City of Norfolk is requesting public input from the public through an online survey to identify community priorities for the River Point District. “Our downtown has seen such tremendous growth and revitalization in the last ten to fifteen years. It has been and continues to be an exciting experience with many of our younger entrepreneurs bringing fun, new businesses, energy, ideas, and growth to the downtown,” said Connie Geary, owner of multiple downtown businesses and Chairwoman of the Vehicle Parking District. “With this past and continued growth, the Vehicle Parking District sees a potential for the area to do and be so much more. We ask and encourage everyone to be a part by completing the survey PUMA and the City are making available for public input. We want to hear from you.”
