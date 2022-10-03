The City of Norfolk is requesting public input from the public through an online survey to identify community priorities for the River Point District. “Our downtown has seen such tremendous growth and revitalization in the last ten to fifteen years. It has been and continues to be an exciting experience with many of our younger entrepreneurs bringing fun, new businesses, energy, ideas, and growth to the downtown,” said Connie Geary, owner of multiple downtown businesses and Chairwoman of the Vehicle Parking District. “With this past and continued growth, the Vehicle Parking District sees a potential for the area to do and be so much more. We ask and encourage everyone to be a part by completing the survey PUMA and the City are making available for public input. We want to hear from you.”

NORFOLK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO