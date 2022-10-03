Once again, a chicken sandwich has caused far more pandemonium than ever thought possible. Before it all began, Chick-fil-A fans always lamented the one day a week when they can't get their fried chicken sandwich fix, due to static store closures on Sundays. Then, in 2019, Popeyes released its chicken sandwich, which caused massive lines and impressively quick sellouts, which "far exceeded...very optimistic expectations," per Forbes. Since then, many chains have engaged in what's now known as the "Chicken Sandwich Wars." During its course, restaurants like Church's, KFC, Wendy's, McDonald's, and many more have launched either new or significantly upgraded versions of the poultry-based menu item, says Restaurant Business Online.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO