Taco Bell is bringing back a discontinued menu item
For the first time in history, it’s giving “loyal fans” the power to decide which menu item comes back. What is the new menu item at Taco Bell? Is Taco Bell bringing back double decker taco? Is taco Bell brining back Enchirito?
Taco Bell Menu Brings Back Mexican Pizza, But With One Problem
Those who love the Mexican Pizza have had a rough few years. This classic menu item from Yum Brands (YUM) fave Taco Bell was the kind of reliable comfort many folks looked to on that late night drive-thru run, for an afternoon lunch treat, or simply because they were in the mood for its strangely addictive delights.
Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish
Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
KFC Wraps Are Finally Returning, But There's A Catch
If someone asked you what KFC serves, the first answer you'd say would most likely be fried chicken. Of course, this isn't a wrong answer; KFC does sell all sorts of fried chicken, including drumsticks, breasts, and even tenders and popcorn chicken. But aside from the usual 12-piece with mashed potatoes and biscuits or popcorn chicken and macaroni and cheese, KFC has experimented with its fried chicken in many different ways.
I found a stack of cash hidden in my KFC bag at a drive-thru… I desperately need it as I’m massively in debt
A WOMAN was tempted when she found a stack of cash hidden in her KFC takeaway bag at the drive-through. Despite being in massive debt, JoAnne Oliver decided to do the right thing and return the $543 she found in her chicken sandwich. The customer from Jackson, Georgia, was heading...
How To Score A Free Mexican Pizza From Taco Bell
Taco Bell's Mexican pizza became one of the restaurant chain's most well-known menu items over its lifespan. When it temporarily disappeared from locations, its absence inspired a clamor. More than 170,000 people signed a Change.org petition to "save the Mexican Pizza" after Taco Bell revealed it would discontinue the item in 2020. Speaking with Fortune, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said taking the Mexican pizza off the menu sparked more customer correspondence than any other decision the restaurant has made, according to Today. Whatever Taco Bell's reasons were for getting rid of its Mexican pizza, fans just wanted it back, and the restaurant ultimately acquiesced.
ohmymag.co.uk
Krispy Kreme faces hefty fine after customer finds piece of metal inside doughnut
Food safety guidelines are very important to uphold, particularly when it comes to big food manufacturers whose foods are consumed by a huge number of people. Food safety and contamination risks have been brought to the fore once again with the recent case against Krispy Kreme. As reported by Leicestershire...
ohmymag.co.uk
Stunned KFC customer finds a stack of cash underneath her chicken sandwich
While it is not unheard of in fast food restaurants, for customers to be served the wrong order or an incorrect side dish, every now and then, it is quite something else to be served a side of cash with a takeaway meal. According to Yahoo News, this happened in...
thebrag.com
Krispy Kreme teams up with Reese’s for drool-worthy new doughnut flavours
Krispy Kreme has revealed that they are partnering with popular American chocolate brand Reeses to release three drool-worthy new doughnut flavours. The new editions will be available for a limited time only and are peanut butter and choc, peanut butter cheesecake and peanut butter choc brownie flavour. The first two treats will be available to purchase from selected Krispy Kreme shops across Australia from tomorrow.
Colonel Sanders' Iconic House Is for Sale for $9 Million, but There's a Catch Ruffling KFC's Feathers
The lucky buyer will get intellectual and physical property.
Big Menu Update At Taco Bell
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Wingstop Chicken Sandwich Is Returning To The Menu Again
Once again, a chicken sandwich has caused far more pandemonium than ever thought possible. Before it all began, Chick-fil-A fans always lamented the one day a week when they can't get their fried chicken sandwich fix, due to static store closures on Sundays. Then, in 2019, Popeyes released its chicken sandwich, which caused massive lines and impressively quick sellouts, which "far exceeded...very optimistic expectations," per Forbes. Since then, many chains have engaged in what's now known as the "Chicken Sandwich Wars." During its course, restaurants like Church's, KFC, Wendy's, McDonald's, and many more have launched either new or significantly upgraded versions of the poultry-based menu item, says Restaurant Business Online.
Food Beast
First Taste: Taco Bell Fans Can Vote to Relaunch One of Two Long-Lost Menu Items
For the first time in the brand's history, Taco Bell is relaunching one of two long-lost menu favorites, all of which will be decided by the fans. Taco Bell is looking to bring back either the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, two legendary menu items which at their respective times of debut, pushed the envelope in fast food creativity. To help decide which of the two should make a triumphant return, loyalty rewards members have the power to vote for the winner.
iheart.com
KFC TWISTER WRAPS ARE BACK IN SELECT RESTAURANTS
Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly decade-long hiatus. Beginning Monday, KFC is adding wraps to its menus at select Atlanta-area restaurants for a limited time. Fans have been demanding the company bring back the items previously called “KFC Twister Wraps” since they were pulled from menus in 2014.
CNET
Taco Bell Is Adding Beyond Meat Carne Asada to Its Menu
Taco Bell is trying out Beyond Meat this month: The plant-based protein will appear in Beyond Carne Asada Steak, available at a limited number of Taco Bel locations starting Oct. 13. It replicates the "taste and texture of marinated, grilled steak," Dariush Ajami, Beyond Meat's chief innovation officer, said in...
WTVR-TV
In ranking of fastest drive-thru restaurants, Chick-fil-A no longer No. 1
If you’re looking for a meal in a hurry, Chick-fil-A may no longer be your fastest option. According to new data from QSR Magazine, KFC now has the fastest service of North America’s 10 largest fast-food chains. The report found it takes KFC an average of 302 seconds...
disneyfoodblog.com
Mac & Cheese Fried Chicken Wraps?! Say No More, KFC.
We love all things food here at DFB — it’s kind of our thing after all. Sure, we’re experts when it comes to Disney food, but sometimes even a non-Disney snack comes along that we think deserves to join the conversation. We recently shared our review of the new Adult Happy Meal from McDonald’s, and we can’t wait for the Halloween Happy Meal Buckets to come back soon either. But now, it’s time to find out what a different fast food joint is serving up — let’s see what the Colonel is cookin’ at KFC!
McDonald's Makes Curious Menu Choices to Rival Burger King, Wendy's
Fast-food dessert hasn't evolved all the much over the past few decades. McDonald's (MCD) has its pies and some lackluster cookies while Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King has shakes, ice cream, its own lame cookies, and a Hershey's pie. Wendy's, of course, has its Frosty, which is somewhere between ice cream and a shake while McDonald's has shakes, ice cream, and the McFlurry (when the machine is working).
This St Cloud Burger Chain Drive-Thru Has Gotten Much Worse
Like many others, I do enjoy the convenience of a drive-thru when ordering food. It seems to run smoother and is much easier to remain in my car. However, when the drive-thru experience turns into 15 to 20 minutes waiting in line to order, they've lost my business. Most places...
