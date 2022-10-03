Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
AtWorkAgency to host Freeplay Mini Fest, showcasing multiple artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes embrace being ‘the bad guy’ in season’s first road game at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
2002 Week 6: Looking back at OSU's 27-16 win at Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. (WSYX) -- Fifth-ranked Ohio State came into its Week 6 game at Northwestern 5-0, fresh off its lopsided home win over Indiana in the Buckeyes' Big Ten opener the previous week. OSU's offense took a while to find a rhythm against the Wildcats, as star running back Maurice...
WSYX ABC6
Buckeyes arrived in East Lansing ahead of first road bout of season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes arrived in East Lansing Friday evening ahead of their first road game of the season. The unbeaten Buckeyes will face the 2-3 Michigan State Spartans Saturday. Ohio State has won eight straight games on the Spartans and leads the all-time series...
WSYX ABC6
The Pursuit: Ohio State unveils hype video for first road game of the season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After five straight home games to start the season, Ohio State will travel to East Lansing to take on Michigan State in its first road test of the year. The Buckeyes released their hype trailer for the game, titled ch. VI the pursuit, Thursday night.
WSYX ABC6
Buckeyes on the Blacktop: Ohio State basketball shines under the lights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night, Ohio State basketball took to the outdoor courts for Buckeyes on the Blacktop. The night featured a 3-point shootout, slam dunk contest, and a full-court scrimmage on the RPAC outdoor courts. Freshman Brice Sensabaugh won the 3-point contest and freshman Roddy Gayle Jr...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five-star QB the Buckeyes have offered has Ohio State as a top choice
2025 Florida QB Colin Hurley who the Buckeyes have offered is very impressed with Ohio State and says the Buckeyes are one of his top choices.
WSYX ABC6
Former Buckeye turned firefighter living a life of service
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For former running back Antonio Pittman, it's not the gridiron fueling his game anymore. He's traded in that sport for a spot with the Columbus Division of Fire. "It's a really, really, great job. I mean that from the bottom of my heart," Pittman said.
WSYX ABC6
Pickle and Chill: Major League Pickleball tournament invades Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Major League Pickleball is coming to Columbus. Pickle and Chill, a tennis facility that is turning part of the building into a pickleball facility, will host the tournament at its location on West Henderson Road from Oct. 14-16. Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Blue Jackets and OSU Women's Hockey Team team up for girls only clinic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have teamed up with the OSU Women's Hockey team to host a girls-only Get-Out and Learn hockey clinic. The clinic will take place on Oct. 8 at the OSU Ice Rink after the women's team kicks off their new season with the 2020-21 National Championship banner ceremony.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSYX ABC6
Friday Night Rivals: Teays Valley vs. Amanda Clearcreek
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This week on Friday Night Rivals, the Teays Valley Vikings will travel to Amanda to take on the Amanda Clearcreek Aces. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and you can watch all the action live on the ABC 6 YouTube page or the CW Columbus.
WSYX ABC6
5 people inducted into Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame inducted five new members Thursday at the Ohio Statehouse. Their accomplishments have helped eliminate barriers to equal opportunity in all corners of Ohio. ABC 6/FOX 28's Stacia Naquin was part of the ceremony that celebrated the work that...
WSYX ABC6
One-on-one interview: Elaine Bryant marks one year as Columbus chief of police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been one year since Elaine Bryant was hired as the Columbus chief of police. She made history. She was the first chief brought in from outside the division and is the first African American woman to lead the department. In a one-on-one interview with...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus tops the list of U.S. cities that swear the most, study finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus is the most foul-mouthed city in the United States, according to a recent study by Preply. Preply surveyed more than 1,500 residents in 30 major U.S. cities to determine which cities swear most frequently. Residents were asked how often they swear, the situations in which they swear the most, and even the age the used their first swear word.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Morning frost expected over the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Temperatures were much, much cooler Friday afternoon but we’re still enjoying the sunshine! High pressure will allow for sunshine again this weekend but early-morning temperatures will be cold enough for frosts and freezes; cover the plants tonight! The weather looks cooperative for the Buckeyes in East Lansing.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus bringing back Police Athletic League to connect with kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city is welcoming back a “PAL” to Columbus. PAL—the Police Athletic League was disbanded in 2001 in order to get more officers out on the streets. Now what was old is new again with a partnership between the Recreation and Parks...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools announces graduation schedule for class of 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools announced on Thursday its graduation schedule for the class of 2023. Graduations ceremonies will begin with winter graduation in January 2023 at the Southland Center. This ceremony is for seniors who have met the requirements to graduate early, along with fifth-year seniors.
WSYX ABC6
Shots fired outside Marion-Franklin High School during football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police responded Thursday night to reports of shots that were fired outside Marion-Franklin High School. Police said it happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday. CPD said officers did not find any victims. Columbus City Schools said a football game was being played when the...
WSYX ABC6
Singer Kelsey Lamb performs 'Heartbreak Away' ahead of Buckeye Lake Songwriter Festival
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Recent American Song Contest (NBC) contestant Kelsey Lamb will be in Buckeye Lake on October 8 performing for the Buckeye Lake Songwriter Festival. Kelsey joins Good Day Columbus to perform her song "Heartbreak Away." Her new single "Too Much History" releases on October 14. Outside...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio man dies following Groveport motorcycle accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Groveport Thursday night. The accident happened just before 10 p.m. in the area of Hamilton Road, just northeast of Bixby Road. Deputies found 37-year-old Shantal Johnson unresponsive on the side of the road. It appears Johnson...
WSYX ABC6
2 people shot on I-71 in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — I-71 south was closed for more than four hours Friday in north Columbus after a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. Police responded to the shooting on I-71 south between I-270 and East Dublin Granville Road just after 6:20 p.m. Friday. Police said...
Comments / 0