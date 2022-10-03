Read full article on original website
Irene Mary Keffalos, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Mary Keffalos, 89, of Warren passed away on Monday evening, October 3, 2022, at her home in Warren. Mary was born on June 28, 1933, in Weirton, West Virginia, a daughter of Sidaris and Aphrodite (Ambeltsiotis) Galatis. Mary was a 1951 graduate of Warren...
Kristen Irene Anderson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Kristen Irene Anderson, passed away unexpectedly at her home from complications of diabetes on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Kristen was born on October 24, 1982, in Youngstown, Ohio to Robert and Deborah Anderson of Berlin Center. She graduated from Western Reserve High School...
Rich Cataffa, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With great sadness, the Cataffa family announces the passing of Rich Cataffa, 79, on Sunday morning, October 2, 2022. He died peacefully in his sleep just a couple of weeks before the fourth anniversary of his wife’s passing. Richard Gene Cataffa was born on...
Andrew Louis “Andy” Kostraba, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew Louis “Andy” Kostraba passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, shortly before his 77th birthday at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health in Youngstown due to complications acquired during his hospital stay. Andy was born to Andrew J. and Mary (Politsky) Kostraba in Warren, Ohio....
Harry L. Burbick, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry L. Burbick, age 85, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. He was born on November 10, 1936, at the homestead in Beaver Township, a son of the late Leon and Kathleen Oesch Burbick. Harry...
Marlane E. Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlane E. Johnson 79, Youngstown entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at her residence. Mrs. Johnson was born September 26, 1943 to M.G. and Frances O’Neil Lacey. She was a 1961 graduate of South High School. She was employed at General...
Clementeen Allen, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clementeen Allen, 85, of Warren, Ohio departed this life Monday, October 3, 2022 at her daughter’s residence. She was born January 10, 1937 in Auburn, Alabama, the daughter of Quillis and Luella Trimble Morgan, moved to Warren as a child. She was a January...
Stacey M. Varga, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stacey M. Varga, 42, died peacefully Tuesday, October. 4, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman surrounded by her family. The daughter of Gary S. Yankowski and Joyce M Yankowski (Macovtiz), Stacey was born January 21, 1980, in Youngstown, Ohio. She attended St. Annes Catholic...
Susan Marie Baton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Susan Marie Baton, age 38, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was born in Youngstown on June 4, 1984 to Richard Albert Baton of Florida and Christine Ann (Perchinski) Baton of Parma, Ohio. Besides her...
Charles J. Romano, Sr., Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles J. Romano, Sr., 87, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Caprice Health Center. Charles, known by most as “Chuck,” was born July 18, 1935, at home in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, a son of Carl C. and Marie V. Hurtuk Romano. Chuck was raised...
Kathryn Johnson Hall, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn Johnson Hall, 92, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Ivy Woods Manor. Kathryn was born March 15, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Andrew L. Johnson Sr., and Henrietta Grinnage Johnson, and lived most of her life in Ohio. A...
Charles R. Venglarik, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles R. “Chuck” Venglarik, 93, of Birmingham, Alabama, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of September 24, 2022. Charles was born September 1, 1929, in Youngstown, Ohio, the youngest of 11 children to Michael and Mary (Lukes) Venglarik. Charles was...
Rose Ann Belosic, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Ann Belosic went home to Jesus on October 4, 2022, at age 76 with her family by her side. Rose Ann was born to Anthony and Anne Prystash Gorvet on July 26, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1964.
Josephine Boggia, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Boggia, 89, died Tuesday October 4, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born November 29, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Lucille Fiorovanti Pilolli. Mrs. Boggia, a graduate of East High School, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.
William “Bill” Hittie, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Hittie, passed away with his family at his side, Thursday afternoon, October 6, 2022, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown. Bill was born May 14, 1935 in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, a son of the late William and Hazel Wisler Hittie. Raised in...
Sotiris R. “Sam” Mantas, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sotiris “Sam” R. Mantas passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 3, 2022. Born on December 30, 1962 in Youngstown, he was the only son of Rigas Mantas and Amelia Mastorides. A lifelong area resident he was a 1981 graduate of...
David M. Robey, Ravenna, Ohio
RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David M. Robey, age 65 passed away on October 5, 2022. He was born September 24, 1957, in Akron, Ohio to the late Jack and Janice (Long) Robey. David was a honest, hard working man that dedicated his life to his family. He was a...
Mary Louise Badanjek, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise (Nezbeth) Badanjek, 87, of Southington, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born September 18, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Charlotte (Ramsey) Nezbeth. On September 21,...
Solina Theresa Cora, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Solina T. Cora, age 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022. She was born July 22, 1923, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Pastora Casal. Solina and her five sisters and brother grew up on Wood Street in Youngstown, living a...
Janet D. Baker, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet D. Baker, 97 of Poland, died Wednesday morning, October 5, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks in Boardman. She was born April 23, 1925 in Struthers, a daughter of Jay and Lily (Ward) Hamilton and was a lifelong area resident. Janet was a graduate of Struthers...
