Oath Keepers trial: 'Armed rebellion' plan, prosecutor says

Trump ally Lindsey Graham told ex-cop Capitol rioters should be shot in head
Republican senator and Trump ally Lindsey Graham told a police officer badly beaten during the Capitol attack that law enforcement should have shot rioting Trump supporters in the head, according to a new book. “You guys should have shot them all in the head,” the now ex-cop, Michael Fanone, says...
Journal Inquirer
Whistleblower: Hundreds left FBI over misconduct in 20 years
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. senator is pressing the FBI for more information after a whistleblower alleged that an internal review found 665 FBI personnel have resigned or retired to avoid accountability in misconduct probes over the past two decades. The whistleblower told the office of Iowa Sen. Chuck...
Journal Inquirer
Donald Trump to hold fundraiser for Leora Levy at Mar-a-Lago
Donald J. Trump is not coming to Connecticut to campaign for Leora Levy, but he is hosting a late-season fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida for her struggling campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Levy has been unable to afford television advertising since winning the Republican primary on...
Journal Inquirer
Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tough races
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ready to celebrate a new $20 billion investment by IBM in New York's Hudson River Valley with two House Democrats running in competitive races in next month's critical midterm elections. Biden is taking part in a Thursday afternoon announcement at the IBM...
Journal Inquirer
Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden is declaring that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at...
Journal Inquirer
Federal judge halts key parts of New York's new gun law
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge halted key provisions Thursday of New York's latest attempt to restrict who can carry a handgun in public and where firearms can be brought, saying multiple parts of a law the state passed this year are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby...
Journal Inquirer
Kamala Harris visits CT ahead of key race in 5th District
Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Connecticut on Wednesday was billed as official business, but she briefly acknowledged the timing of her trip to the 5th District, about a month away from what could be the most competitive Congressional race in the state. “This is not a political event,...
Journal Inquirer
Joe Courtney, Mike France debate abortion, economy and more
The two major party candidates vying to represent Connecticut’s 2nd Congressional District discussed inflation, health care costs, student loans, public transportation, abortion rights and their shared love of submarines during a televised debate on Monday night. The event gave voters in eastern Connecticut their first opportunity to watch Democratic...
Journal Inquirer
Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy
President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. The order builds on a preliminary agreement Biden announced in March with European...
Journal Inquirer
Russian missiles slam apartments; refugees missing at border
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, a local official said, killing three people and wounding at least 12 in a region that houses Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant and which Moscow has illegally annexed. The two...
Journal Inquirer
Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Human rights activists from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, a strong rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine ruptured decades of nearly uninterrupted peace in Europe, and to the Belarusian president, his authoritarian ally. The Norwegian...
