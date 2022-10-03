ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

Senior Life Midland 33rd annual Texas Sized Garage Sale is underway

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today Senior Life Midland kicked off their Texas Sized Garage Sale, located on 407 E Scharbauer Drive. The sale started this morning at 9 a.m. with general admission being five dollars. One shopper, Wyatt Earp, said his and wife and daughter were lined up outside at...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

United Grocery Stores and Odessa Arts announce partnership

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Arts and United Grocery Stores announced a new continued partnership on Wednesday. “We have been so happy developing this relationship,” said Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham. “United was the first business to donate to the Bright Star mural. From that time on, our partnership has been great for the community. I’m excited to take it to the next level.”
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Reporter Telegram’s old printing press.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Thriving United bought the old Midland Reporter Telegram building but, that building comes with a very heavy guest. The original press from the early sixties still sits in the same place, weighs several tons, and stands three stories.It would take several big rigs to haul it away. But, the plans are to keep it right where it is, and get it started again, which could lead to reviving some old technology.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Midland, TX
Education
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Education
cbs7.com

Rivalry Week between Permian and OHS kicks off

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For the last 64 years OHS and Permian have had a rivalry and this year both schools and the Odessa Police Department are taking all necessary precautions to make sure you have a fun but safe night. This week has been full of fun for both...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Monahans Cemetery

Meals and Wheels Odessa and Carpet Tech are teaming up to provide meals for seniors. Meals and Wheels Odessa and Carpet Tech are teaming up to provide meals for seniors. VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland beats Odessa in five set thriller. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT. The Midland High...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Aspiring Principals Academy prepares MISD’s future leaders

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s Office of Learning, Leading and Innovation has launched the Aspiring Principals Academy, a cohort of select assistant principals. “This transformational investment is a game changer for the future of our leadership capacity,” said Associate Superintendent Charlie Garcia. “People are a premium, and having a pipeline of future instructional leaders will be invaluable to the district.”
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Freedom for the Basin hosts free overdose education workshop

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Freedom for the Basin hosted a free overdose prevention and education workshop tonight. The event was the first of many to come for the newly developed organization that is governed by people in long term recovery. They focus on advocacy and education in the community. “We...
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Fine Arts#Printmaking#Linus College
cbs7.com

MMH receives accreditation from American Academy of Sleep Medicine

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Memorial Hospital Diagnostic Sleep Center recently received program accreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM). “The American Academy of Sleep Medicine congratulates Midland Memorial Hospital on meeting the high standards required to earn accreditation as a sleep disorders center,” said Dr. Jennifer Martin, AASM president. “Midland Memorial Hospital is an important resource for the local community and will provide the highest quality care for people who have sleep disorders. Sleep is essential to health, and the effective treatment of sleep disorders can be lifechanging.”
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Health hosting Covid-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccine Clinic

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health will be hosting a Covid-19 Bivalent Vaccine Clinic on Oct.13. Anyone ages 12 and older are eligible. The clinic will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center, 4214 Andrews Hwy, Midland. Register for the clinic at...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD is seeking help from the community for vacant position

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland ISD announced this week they’ve started for the search for a new superintendent, and they’re asking for help from the community. The survey that MISD placed for the community, mostly asks about the new superintendent, but the president of MISD Board of Trustees, Bryan Murry, says it’s also to see what the district is doing good and what they can improve on.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Health hosting community support groups

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health is offering two free support groups for community members. The support groups will be for people who are interested in learning about diabetic and cardiovascular health. The groups will meet at First Baptist Church and will be held every second Monday of every month...
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
cbs7.com

Player of the Week: Carson Goodwin

GARDEN CITY, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7′S Player of the Week is Garden City Bearkats’ Carson Goodwin. Goodwin added four touchdowns in Friday’s 81-36 win over Van Horn. Watch below for a more inside look.
GARDEN CITY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

New local Latin market offers a little bit of everything

There’s a new local Latin market, that offers a little bit of everything. It’s called Floridita Latin Market, located on 8th street between Grandview and Dixie in Odessa. It’s a market, that offers a variety of items: Meats, juices, pastries, even clothes and shoes. “We tried to bring different style of grocery market,” says Maikel […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Nimitz 6th grader arrested after threatening to shoot up school

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, a Nimitz 6th grader was arrested this afternoon after he was heard saying he would shoot up the school. The 6th grader has been charged with a Class A Misdemeanor of Threat or Exhibition of Weapon on School Grounds or Bus. ECISD would...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man accused of assaulting pregnant partner

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after he allegedly assaulted the mother of his child. Jayden Thompson, 23, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant woman.  According to court documents, on September 30, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the victim’s home after she called 911. The victim […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for pre-paid card scammers

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of scamming a Dollar General employee. According to a Crime Stoppers post, the two women pictured below asked the employee to put $1,000 on to two pre-paid cards. Once the cards were activated, the women left […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland women stabbed during fight that left apartment trashed

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly stabbed another woman during a fight that left their apartment trashed. Leslie Lozano, 20, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy