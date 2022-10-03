Read full article on original website
Senior Life Midland 33rd annual Texas Sized Garage Sale is underway
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today Senior Life Midland kicked off their Texas Sized Garage Sale, located on 407 E Scharbauer Drive. The sale started this morning at 9 a.m. with general admission being five dollars. One shopper, Wyatt Earp, said his and wife and daughter were lined up outside at...
Skillpoint Alliance has record-breaking number of women enrolled in electrician program
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Skillpoint Alliance Odessa class has a record-breaking number of women in their electrician program. Program Director Blair Flanagan says more and more women are entering the skill trades industry due to increasing demand and competitive salaries. The Skillpoint Alliance offers a free four weeklong electrical...
United Grocery Stores and Odessa Arts announce partnership
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Arts and United Grocery Stores announced a new continued partnership on Wednesday. “We have been so happy developing this relationship,” said Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham. “United was the first business to donate to the Bright Star mural. From that time on, our partnership has been great for the community. I’m excited to take it to the next level.”
Midland Reporter Telegram’s old printing press.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Thriving United bought the old Midland Reporter Telegram building but, that building comes with a very heavy guest. The original press from the early sixties still sits in the same place, weighs several tons, and stands three stories.It would take several big rigs to haul it away. But, the plans are to keep it right where it is, and get it started again, which could lead to reviving some old technology.
Rivalry Week between Permian and OHS kicks off
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For the last 64 years OHS and Permian have had a rivalry and this year both schools and the Odessa Police Department are taking all necessary precautions to make sure you have a fun but safe night. This week has been full of fun for both...
Meals and Wheels Odessa and Carpet Tech are teaming up to provide meals for seniors. VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland beats Odessa in five set thriller. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT.
Aspiring Principals Academy prepares MISD’s future leaders
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s Office of Learning, Leading and Innovation has launched the Aspiring Principals Academy, a cohort of select assistant principals. “This transformational investment is a game changer for the future of our leadership capacity,” said Associate Superintendent Charlie Garcia. “People are a premium, and having a pipeline of future instructional leaders will be invaluable to the district.”
Freedom for the Basin hosts free overdose education workshop
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Freedom for the Basin hosted a free overdose prevention and education workshop tonight. The event was the first of many to come for the newly developed organization that is governed by people in long term recovery. They focus on advocacy and education in the community. “We...
MMH receives accreditation from American Academy of Sleep Medicine
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Memorial Hospital Diagnostic Sleep Center recently received program accreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM). “The American Academy of Sleep Medicine congratulates Midland Memorial Hospital on meeting the high standards required to earn accreditation as a sleep disorders center,” said Dr. Jennifer Martin, AASM president. “Midland Memorial Hospital is an important resource for the local community and will provide the highest quality care for people who have sleep disorders. Sleep is essential to health, and the effective treatment of sleep disorders can be lifechanging.”
Midland Health hosting Covid-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccine Clinic
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health will be hosting a Covid-19 Bivalent Vaccine Clinic on Oct.13. Anyone ages 12 and older are eligible. The clinic will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center, 4214 Andrews Hwy, Midland. Register for the clinic at...
Midland ISD is seeking help from the community for vacant position
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland ISD announced this week they’ve started for the search for a new superintendent, and they’re asking for help from the community. The survey that MISD placed for the community, mostly asks about the new superintendent, but the president of MISD Board of Trustees, Bryan Murry, says it’s also to see what the district is doing good and what they can improve on.
Midland Health hosting community support groups
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health is offering two free support groups for community members. The support groups will be for people who are interested in learning about diabetic and cardiovascular health. The groups will meet at First Baptist Church and will be held every second Monday of every month...
Player of the Week: Carson Goodwin
GARDEN CITY, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7′S Player of the Week is Garden City Bearkats’ Carson Goodwin. Goodwin added four touchdowns in Friday’s 81-36 win over Van Horn. Watch below for a more inside look.
What does the TRO against ECUD elections means for Ector County residents?
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Meals and Wheels Odessa and Carpet Tech are teaming up to provide meals for seniors. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT.
New local Latin market offers a little bit of everything
There’s a new local Latin market, that offers a little bit of everything. It’s called Floridita Latin Market, located on 8th street between Grandview and Dixie in Odessa. It’s a market, that offers a variety of items: Meats, juices, pastries, even clothes and shoes. “We tried to bring different style of grocery market,” says Maikel […]
Midland man accused of kidnapping, holding woman in hotel for two weeks
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly kidnapped a woman and kept her inside a hotel for two weeks by threatening to kill her if she tried to escape. Juan Dominguez, 24, has been charged with Kidnapping, Assault, Interfering With a 911 Call, and Evading Arrest. According to […]
Nimitz 6th grader arrested after threatening to shoot up school
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, a Nimitz 6th grader was arrested this afternoon after he was heard saying he would shoot up the school. The 6th grader has been charged with a Class A Misdemeanor of Threat or Exhibition of Weapon on School Grounds or Bus. ECISD would...
Midland man accused of assaulting pregnant partner
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after he allegedly assaulted the mother of his child. Jayden Thompson, 23, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant woman. According to court documents, on September 30, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the victim’s home after she called 911. The victim […]
MPD searching for pre-paid card scammers
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of scamming a Dollar General employee. According to a Crime Stoppers post, the two women pictured below asked the employee to put $1,000 on to two pre-paid cards. Once the cards were activated, the women left […]
Midland women stabbed during fight that left apartment trashed
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly stabbed another woman during a fight that left their apartment trashed. Leslie Lozano, 20, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
