Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Trump’s Latest Revenge Fantasy: Purge the National Archives
Donald Trump has identified yet another federal institution he wants to purge of qualified officials and stack with his lackeys: the National Archives. Since this summer, Trump has told close associates that he wants to gut the nonpartisan historical agency, which the former president believes is full of anti-MAGA subversives, two sources with knowledge of the matter tell Rolling Stone. Trump has said he plans to make it a priority if he wins a second term, the sources say.
Trump's support eroding among California Republicans, poll says
The poll surveyed respondents on questions related to whether Trump will face criminal charges.
SFGate
Herschel Walker faces another abortion report that threatens his Senate campaign
ATLANTA — Another Herschel Walker headline rocked the Republican’s embattled campaign when The Daily Beast reported late Wednesday that the woman who said the Senate hopeful paid for her 2009 abortion is also the mother of one of his four children. The GOP Senate nominee had called the...
Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner stay mum on Ye's SKIMS allegations as they step out in New York City
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner have remained silent about Kanye "Ye" West's statements on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" regarding Kushner's investment in Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand SKIMS.
Comments / 0