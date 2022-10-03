ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

1 killed, 5 seriously injured in crash on I-95 in Foxboro after night out at Providence club

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — One of the six victims in Sunday morning’s rollover crash in Foxborough has died, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The group was returning from a Providence nightclub when the operator lost control of the vehicle for reasons still under investigation, police said.

Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville was pronounced dead after being transported to Boston Medical Center for serious injuries.

Augustin and five other men were occupants of a 2009 Ford Expedition that rolled over multiple times on I-95, Sunday morning. All six occupants of the SUV were ejected.

In addition to Augustin, who was a passenger, the other five occupants all remain in serious condition at Boston area hospitals.

They were identified as follows: 22-year-old Tewksbury man, 28-year-old Everett man, 23-year-old Everett man, 23-year-old Somerville man, and 23-year-old Peabody man.

The investigation remains ongoing by Massachusetts State Police.

No further information is being released at this time. Updates will be provided as warranted, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Comments / 9

Luanna E. Devenis
4d ago

Driving drunk and not wearing seatbelts at 3:00 am after many hours in a nightclub. What could possibly go wrong?

