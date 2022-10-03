Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Cass County Sheriff’s Office ‘confident’ early morning Harwood fire not accidental
HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is confident that the early morning fire in Harwood was not accidental. A statement from the Sheriff’s Office said a special agent with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation brought in a K-9 that is trained to detect accelerants. The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on-site as well.
ND State Penitentiary sergeant charged with terrorizing and wielding a knife at Bismarck bar
Cianni then got into her vehicle and left the scene.
Man pleads guilty in Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens in northwestern Minnesota has pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder.Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220 near East Grand Forks.A crash report showed Mendoza was going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crossed the center line and hit the teens vehicle head on.Ethan Carsen, 17, and his 16-year-old passenger, Damien Powell, both from Grand Forks, died of their injuries days after the crash.Mendoza previously had pleaded not guilty to the two charges, but in an agreement with prosecutors changed his pleas in court Wednesday.Mendoza will be sentenced on Dec. 14.
Bismarck woman pleads guilty to terrorizing Menards employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman accused of stealing from Menards and threatening to kill employees has pleaded guilty to multiple charges. Police say Hannah Schreiber pulled a gun and threatened to shoot Menards employees after they say she stole from the store in March 2021. Schreiber pleaded guilty...
Police investigate second fatal shooting in as many weeks in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Bismarck police are investigating a late-night shooting after a Bismarck man was found dead in an apartment complex parking lot. It is the second fatal shooting in Bismarck in less than two weeks. Officers responded to a parking lot in the 200 block of E...
Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting to step down as Dilworth Fire Chief
DILWORTH, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is stepping down from his role as Dilworth Fire Chief. “After a lot of thought, I have decided to step down as Fire Chief for the Dilworth Fire Department,” Empting said. “I obviously have a lot on my plate now days, so this is a good time for someone with new fresh ideas to take on the role as chief and advance the department further.”
Driver injured in sugar beet truck crash near Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – The driver of a sugar beet truck was injured when it overturned on County Road 6, three miles southwest of Grand Forks Wednesday morning. The Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling from a field, headed to a sugar beet pile station at Reynolds when the truck started to go off the roadway. He overcorrected the semi and it rolled onto the driver’s side in the middle of the road.
Clothing covered in Burleigh-Morton county mug shots
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mug shots for people arrested Tuesday in Burleigh and Morton County looked a little different. Individuals were seen wearing black plastic over their clothes. The sheriff’s department said the new look is due to a request from investigators. Those booked into the jail were wearing disposable...
Update: Murder victim’s name released
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are investigating a murder from overnight. Investigators say a 39-year-old Bismarck man was shot and killed in an apartment complex parking lot on the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue. It happened at around 11:30 last night. Someone called 9-1-1 after hearing gunshots and...
Bismarck man pleads not guilty to charges related to car crash that injured woman
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded not guilty to charges related to his car crashing into a traffic pole. Police say they responded to a one-car traffic accident on State Street in August and found a woman unconscious in the passenger seat. She was taken to the hospital and required surgery. Police say they found Camron Howlingwolf, 24, walking a block away from the scene covered in dried blood. Howlingwolf told police he had driven away from a bar with the woman, but did not remember the accident.
Chase through Minnesota, North Dakota leads to arrest in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is facing charges after a pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in South Fargo. Authorities say they were trying to stop a pickup that was towing a van on a trailer Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. in Minnesota. Stop sticks were eventually used to flatten the pickup's tires in Fargo and the vehicle crashed into a hedge near the Countryside Mobile Home Park at 25th Street and Eighth Avenue. There were no injuries.
Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
Moorhead considering local regulations for the sale of THC-edibles
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO KVRR) – The Moorhead City Council is discussing regulations for businesses selling THC-infused edibles extracted from hemp. A draft ordinance says businesses would have to obtain a license to sell products and other licensing fees for about $125 a year. It would also outline zoning districts for where sales and manufacturing could happen.
Man arrested for possession of stolen vehicle, drugs near Fargo mall
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest after police caught up with a stolen vehicle near West Acres Mall in Fargo. Police say around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, they responded to the 3900 block of 13th Ave. S. for a stolen vehicle report. Officers...
Woman hurt in crash north of Detroit Lakes
(Becker County, MN) -- The State Patrol is investigating a late night crash north of Detroit Lakes. It happened just before 11:30 last night at Highway 59 and County Road 131. Troopers say a car driven by 30-year old Shannon Warren of St. Paul left the road and hit a light pole. She suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Detroit Lakes hospital. Other occupants in the vehicle fled the scene.
Driver sought after sideswiping Fargo police squad car and fleeing
FARGO (KFGO) – The driver of a vehicle who was being questioned by a Fargo police officer in the parking lot of the Loaf N’ Jug at University and 12th Avenue North jumped into his vehicle whipped a u-turn near the gas pumps and sideswiped another squad car that was pulling into the pump area.
UPDATE: Cass County Sheriff candidate declines being behind leak of internal investigation documents
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Reporter inboxes across the Valley received the same email shortly after midnight Monday with the subject line reading, in part, “Investigation into Cass County Sheriff’s Office.” The email came from ‘Code 4 Media,’ and stated its goal is ‘to hold elected officials accountable and represent victims when the system has failed them.’
ND Highway Patrol car hidden in plain site
North Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Wade Kadrmas shared all the reasons why the department is ramping up efforts making their patrol cars less easy to identify. “I think that the unique thing would be the decals on how they’re less conspicuous during the daytime at least. At night they’re still going to be reflective,” Kadrmas […]
