Phase II of Campus 4 in Camp Hall underway

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The second phase of a section of Camp Hall Commerce Park in the Ridgeville area has begun.

The construction of phase II of Campus 4 in Camp Hall Commerce Park involves a 1,123,360-square-foot industrial facility on 110.6 acres. The project will be handled by Frampton Construction Company, LLC.

The facility will be constructed with tilt-up concrete wall panels with a structural frame and thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) roof, according to a release. In addition, the structure will have a cross-dock layout with a 40-foot clear height with 215 dock doors, and four drive-in doors. There will also be 759 car spaces and 851 trailer spaces.

“Campus 4 provides us with the ability to target a diversity of tenants desiring smaller, single-load facilities that have been the hallmark of Charleston’s tenant demand,” says John Gaskin, Southeast Regional Manager of Portman Industrial. “Campus 4 also fills a void in immediate supply of cross-dock logistics facilities of +/- 500,000 square feet and +1,000,000 square feet, which are in short supply in Charleston and desired by present and future port customers.”

The first phase of Campus 4 is under construction and has three industrial facilities totaling 940,000 square feet. Campus 4 can be accessed directly to I-26.

“We’re proud of the progress we’ve made on Phase I of this project, and our team is excited to carry that momentum through to Phase II,” said Keith Horton, Senior Project Manager at Frampton Construction.

Leaders of the development said that Camp Hall is an “expertly planned, best-in-class park.