Microsoft warns of password attacks against Exchange Online, here's what you need to do
Microsoft's Exchange team is warning Exchange Online users that many of its customers are being targeted by password spray attacks using its basic authentication. The warning comes as Microsoft begins turning off Basic Authentication, or "Basic Auth", in Exchange Online tenants worldwide from October 1, 2022. Microsoft's explains here why it is deprecating Basic Auth for Exchange Online. The process will also prevent the use of passwords in apps that don't support two-step verification.
Programming languages: Microsoft's TypeScript shows vision can beat skepticism
It's been 10 years since Microsoft unveiled TypeScript, a programming language that would develop alongside JavaScript but offer new ways for developers to manage large and chaotic applications. The TypeScript team and Microsoft technical fellow and father of C# Anders Hejlsberg unwrapped the first preview of TypeScript in October 2012,...
How to organize your Windows 11 Start menu with folders
Windows 10 lets you create and manage folders to house the apps in your Start menu. That's a helpful way to organize your apps and keep the menu from getting too cluttered. The initial version of Windows 11 lacked that capability. But now Microsoft has revived that feature for its...
The best Apple deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Early Access Sale
Next week, Amazon will be holding another Prime Day-like event, the Amazon Early Access Sale. Similar to the Prime Day sale, during the Early Access sale, Prime members will get exclusive access to tens of thousands of deals. This sale has the added perk of happening right in time for the holiday season. Despite the actual sale happening on Oct. 11. and Oct. 12, Amazon already has plenty of Apple deals listed on its site.
Ubuntu Linux tries for the office desktop
Linux runs the world, but it doesn't run the traditional PC desktop -- nor does it seem likely it ever will. But, that doesn't mean the Linux desktop can't play a major role on the office desktop. Canonical, Ubuntu Linux's parent company, is trying a new take on its popular Ubuntu desktop.
Cybersecurity leaders are having a hard time keeping companies secure, and there's no easy solution
As more businesses experience a digital transformation and continue to store consumer information in the cloud, cybersecurity risks are an increasing concern for web surfers, companies, and online buyers. According to Foundry's 2022 Security Priorities Study, which surveyed nearly 900 surveyed security leaders around the world, 90% think their organization...
NSA, FBI warning: Beware these 20 software flaws most used by hackers
The National Security Agency (NSA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have listed the top 20 software flaws that China-funded hackers have been using to compromise networks since 2020. The advisory emphasizes that China-backed hackers actively target not just the networks of the US...
Ransomware: This is how half of attacks begin, and this is how you can stop them
Over half of ransomware attacks now begin with criminals exploiting vulnerabilities in remote and internet-facing systems as hackers look to take advantage of unpatched cybersecurity issues. According to analysis of ransomware incidents during the past year by researchers at security company Secureworks, 52% of attacks started with malicious hackers exploiting...
Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6: Which generation should you buy?
It's that time of year again. Google's new crop of Pixel 7 smartphones have debuted, meaning it's time for all the smartphone shoppers out there to decide whether they should plonk down their cash for the latest and greatest, or take advantage of the deals and promotions that inevitably come along to clear the shelves of last year's model. Given how little can change from one smartphone generation to the next these days, it's a harder decision than ever to make. Thankfully, we're here to help with spec comparisons and advice on which phone is best for which buyers!
Box CEO Aaron Levie: Company culture and technology are inseparable
Ten years ago, the challenge of building a strong company culture largely centered around physical places and offline meetings: How do you create an office space that's welcoming and inclusive? Can you motivate employees with team outings or events?. Now, however -- especially after the pandemic jolted forward digital communications...
What is Elon Musk's X, the 'everything' app? Here's what you need to know
Earlier this week, Elon Musk did an about-face in negotiations with Twitter, putting his $44 billion acquisition offer back on the table. He also hinted at his possible vision for the social media platform, tweeting that "Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app." So what is...
Rust programming language outlines plan for updates to style guide
The Rust programming language is getting so popular that the team behind is creating a team that's dedicated to defining the default Rust coding style. Rust, as developed analyst RedMonk put it, is the "developer darling" of the moment and the most desirable contender for new code that would otherwise be written in C or C++ thanks to its automated way of ensuring secure memory management.
How to encrypt a folder in MacOS to keep sensitive data from prying eyes
You probably have sensitive data on your MacBook or iMac. That data might live in a folder that contains various files with company secrets or your own personal information. Unencrypted, that folder can be viewed by anyone with access to your desktop or laptop. However, if you encrypt that folder,...
Pixel Watch vs Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Did Google just beat Samsung?
It was only a few weeks ago that I posted a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review making it clear it was the best smartwatch available for Android phone users. That may still be the case for Samsung fans and those who need a smartwatch that lasts for at least two days on a charge, but Google's new Pixel Watch may be the best one for most people.
How to turn your old devices into Amazon gift cards
The holiday shopping season is just around the corner, which means stocking up on new electronics just became a lot more irresistible. But for every new piece of tech that you buy, another is left to collect dust, abandoned and forgotten. That may already be the case if you have older phones, tablets, and other devices buried in a drawer or boxed up in the basement.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Everything you need to know and how to order
Google just wrapped up its fall 2022 Made by Google event where the company unveiled several new products, some of which, like the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch, we knew a little about going into it. In addition to two new smartphones and the company's first smartwatch,...
The best laptop deals on Amazon right now: Acer Chromebook Spin is just $199
You don't need to wait until Amazon launches the Prime Early Access Sale to snag a great deal on a laptop. While Amazon's new sales event is right around the corner, right now there are great deals to consider on a range of PCs for work and play. Whether you...
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Everything announced and the best deals
Google just wrapped up its fall 2022 Made by Google event where the company unveiled several new products, some of which, like the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch, we knew a little about going into it. In addition to two new smartphones and the company's first smartwatch,...
Did you know Alexa is bilingual? Here's why it matters
If you've ever had a voice assistant in your home or phone, you've probably played around with different questions or commands out of sheer curiosity. And this means that you're also probably familiar with how useful -- or not -- they can be. When I added an Echo Dot to...
Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: How to buy the right one for you
It's here: Google's flagship lineup of smartphones, the $599 Pixel 7 and $899 Pixel 7 Pro. Like last year's Pixel handsets, the two feature Google's latest Tensor processor, a class-leading camera system (with a handful of quirky software tricks), and a modernized design -- highlighted by what might be the widest camera bump on the market. Generally speaking, we're not seeing any major changes to the Pixel design language this time around, which suggests that Google is still all in on this generation of smartphones.
