Aaron Rodgers' Hairstyle Takes An Absolute Pounding From Viewers

Aaron Rodgers had a good game and a bad hair day ― and the latter seized the attention of the quarterback’s critics on Sunday.

Rodgers, who led the Green Bay Packers to a last-second overtime victory at home over the New England Patriots after a rough start, didn’t seem to win many fans by appearing to sprout strands of hair from under his hat, around his ears.

“What the HELL is going on with Aaron Rodgers’ hair?” one fan asked.

Others on Twitter piled on:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.