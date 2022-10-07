ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers' Hairstyle Takes An Absolute Pounding From Viewers

By Ron Dicker
 8 hours ago

Aaron Rodgers had a good game and a bad hair day ― and the latter seized the attention of the quarterback’s critics on Sunday.

Rodgers, who led the Green Bay Packers to a last-second overtime victory at home over the New England Patriots after a rough start, didn’t seem to win many fans by appearing to sprout strands of hair from under his hat, around his ears.

“What the HELL is going on with Aaron Rodgers’ hair?” one fan asked.

Others on Twitter piled on:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 220

JDH
4d ago

Aaron.....I'm not wealthy....just retired about a year ago.....but I could float you a few bucks until your next paycheck for a proper haircut if you need it.....

Reply(10)
56
fanopack
4d ago

"Aaron Rodgers had a good game"....uh, what? Aaron had a horrible game. The first half was his worst QB rating half ever. That's what I get for reading a frigging story about an athlete's hair.

Reply(1)
15
SHORT GAL
4d ago

I’m not a fan, think his hair always looks oily & stringy! But really bad now🤪

Reply
56
 

