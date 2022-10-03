Trump calls McConnell’s wife ‘Coco Chow’ in social post

Photo credit (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump called current Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao “Coco Chow” in a Friday Truth Social post. As of Saturday morning, it had more than 17,000 likes.

“He has a DEATH WISH,” said Trump of McConnell, a fellow Republican who represents Kentucky in the Senate. “Must immediately seek help and advise from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!”

McConnell is married to Elaine Chao, who served as the U.S. secretary of transportation when Trump was president and as the secretary of labor under former President George W. Bush. Chao moved to the U.S. from Taiwan when she was 8 years old, Business Insider reported.

Although Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949, the People’s Republic of China “views the island as a renegade province and vows to eventually ‘unify’ Taiwan with the mainland,” according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

This August, the Louisville Courier Journal reported that Trump called Chao “crazy” said she and McConnell were trying to “get rich on China!”

According to the Stop AAPI Hate organization, incidents of race-related name-calling can “be traumatizing and damaging.”

Trump began his post with “is McConnell approving all of these Trillions of Dollars worth of Democrat sponsored Bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he hates Donald J. Trump, and he knows I am strongly opposed to them, or is he doing it because he believes in the Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal, and is willing to take the Country down with him? In any event, either reason is unacceptable.”

This message came after both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed legislation to keep the government funded through mid-December. McConnell voted in favor of the bipartisan legislation, which included funding for Ukraine, disaster relief and a low income heating program.

CNN described it as a “direct attack” at McConnell ahead of the midterm elections. While McConnell’s term runs through 2027, other Republican legislators are running to keep their seats in November.

