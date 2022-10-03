Bourbon Festival coming to St. Louis October 21, 2022
Marc Cox had the chance to sit down and talk with Drew Chostner and James Thomas from the St. Louis Bourbon Society last week. Later this month, they'll be hosting the expanded St. Louis Bourbon Festival on Cherokee Street and it will have availability for double their normal capacity. With hundreds of options of bourbon to sample from, this event will also host over 100 vendors, master distillers, historians, one of the co-creators of the bourbon trail, members of the bourbon hall of fame, and more.
