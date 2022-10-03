ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
URMC CEO Mark Taubman to step down in 2023

By Justin Murphy, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago

University of Rochester Medical Center CEO and Dean Mark Taubman will step down at the end of 2023, the university announced.

Taubman, 72, has been dean of the School of Medicine and Dentistry since 2010 and CEO of URMC since 2015, making him the first person to serve in both roles simultaneously.

A cardiologist by training, Taubman helped create a strategic plan that coordinated URMC's priorities in patient care, research and education. He also worked closely with Monroe County public health officials during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Taubman came to Rochester in 2003 after previous appointments at Harvard Medical School, Children's Hospital Boston and Mt. Sinai School of Medicine. He entered the administration in 2007 as chair of the department of medicine.

“I have been honored to lead this great institution and am proud of the significant advances we have achieved, particularly over the past two years,” he said in a statement. “With so many of the goals of our strategic plan either accomplished or well underway, the time feels right to begin succession planning to assure our Medical Center is structured for a strong and vibrant future.”

In the 15 months before he departs, Taubman will focus on several large ongoing projects, including an expansion and modernization plan for Strong Memorial Hospital's emergency department and the phased opening of the new orthopedics and physical performance center at the former Marketplace Mall.

URMC has 26,000 employees over six hospitals, several specialized institutions and many urgent and primary care centers.

Taubman earned $1.8 million in 2019-20, according to UR's most recent disclosure filing. That is down from $2.3 million in 2018-19. A report by UR's board of trustees in 2021 noted the high salaries paid to former president Joel Seligman and Taubman, among others, as a target for reform.

After facing pressure from medical students and others in the group White Coats for Black Lives, Taubman took steps to improve equity at the region's largest medical provider, including creating a five-year equity and anti-racism plan in 2020.

In 2021 it faced criticism for the existence of a concierge treatment program for donors and other well connected people. Taubman canceled that program, saying it no longer matched the institution's values.

In a statement, UR President Sarah Mangelsdorf called Taubman "a visionary leader and a thoughtful, supportive colleague to me and to so many others across the institution."

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: URMC CEO Mark Taubman to step down in 2023

