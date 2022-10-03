ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The wait is over: The new Restaurant Iris opens in East Memphis

By Jennifer Chandler, Memphis Commercial Appeal
After months of delays, the much-anticipated Restaurant Iris has opened in its new location in Laurelwood Shopping Center.

The restaurant opened Monday, with lunch service seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Select weekend dinner hours are available for reservation online. This week it will be Friday and Saturday only. More days and hours will be added over the coming weeks.

Chef Kelly English and his team have transformed the former Grove Grill restaurant space in Laurelwood Shopping Center , 4550 Poplar Ave., into a sophisticated and stunning restaurant destined to become a Memphis destination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=008uBs_0iK4OY4E00

When he first opened Restaurant Iris just off Overton Square in 2008, English quickly gained both local and national acclaim. English closed the restaurant housed in a historic Midtown home last summer, opening a Spanish tapas bar called Panta in its place in October while work began on the new rendition of his flagship restaurant.

The new restaurant is very different from the original Restaurant Iris.

The main dining room is twice the size of the one at the original Restaurant Iris, offering seating for 80 guests. There are also four additional private dining areas.

Memphis restaurants: A first look at the new Restaurant Iris in Laurelwood Shopping Center

Breakfast in Memphis: Start your day off right: Six of our favorite over-the-top breakfast dishes in Memphis

A spacious 775-square-foot bar includes a variety of seating and dining options. A private lounge area, bar seating (with barstools for 21 guests), tall cocktail table seating and a drink rail offer options for just about any bar visit experience — a quick drink, a meal or a night out with friends.

Chef Russell Casey will head up the kitchen. A talented and well-recognized Memphis chef, Casey has led the kitchens of restaurants such as Bounty on Broad and Interim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Wfcy_0iK4OY4E00

Unique offerings at this fine dining restaurant include a take-and-bake case full of family-friendly prepared meals as well as other signature offerings that will be inside the front door for those wanting to grab supper on the go. A 575-square-foot demo kitchen will host private cooking classes, as well as serve as a private dining room.

Jennifer Chandler is the Food & Dining reporter at The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at jennifer.chandler@commercialappeal.com and you can follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @cookwjennifer.

Restaurant Iris

Where: 4550 Poplar Ave.

Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. daily; dinner hours limited to weekends only initially

Online: restaurantiris.com

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: The wait is over: The new Restaurant Iris opens in East Memphis

