Athens, GA

Athens-Clarke library remains closed through Saturday for bed bug extermination

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago

The Athens-Clarke County Library announced late Monday that the library will remain closed through Saturday after bed bugs were discovered last Thursday on a chair on the second floor, library officials announced.

Pest control work is being done to safely treat the building for the bugs, according to Public Information Officer Rhiannon Eades.

The library will reopen for normal hours on Sunday from 2-6 p.m.

The closure also affected the annual Friends of the Library’s annual Fall Book Sale. The sale will also resume once the library opens.

Library officials don't know who brought the bugs inside, according to Eades.

In case you missed it: Retired UGA professor honored for literary contributions

Did you know Athens has a poet laureate? Here's a look at what his inaugural year was like

During the closed period, Eades said no past due fines on books will be accrued and any books on hold for readers will be extended for pickup. The library also has an outside drop box for book returns.

Eades said people can also visit the library’s other branches and digital services are available online.

The library issued a statement that the closure was made to ensure safety and security for visitors and staff. The building was closed early Thursday, Sept. 29.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens-Clarke library remains closed through Saturday for bed bug extermination

IN THIS ARTICLE
