Read full article on original website
Related
Help available to Ocean County seniors applying for ANCHOR program
With information and applications arriving by U.S. mail or email, Ocean County officials want to make sure the county’s senior residents have help available in filling out the state ANCHOR program application should they need it. “Our Office of Senior Services can help seniors at any one of three...
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Toms River Askonim Say Sukkah Violation Does Not Appear to Be Widespread Issue
A Toms River resident received a violation for a Sukkah, but Toms River Askonim tell TLS it does not appear to be a widespread issue. It appears the homeowner had other violations on his property which prompted inspector to issue a violation for the sukka as well.
Surprise! Stunned N.J. teacher wins $25K ‘Oscars of teaching’ award.
An Ocean County teacher won a $25,000 national award for educators on Friday — and it was all a huge surprise. The Milken Family Foundation, which awards cash prizes to outstanding U.S. educators, stunned Shaina Brenner with its educator award during a school assembly in Jackson Friday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrnjradio.com
Morristown Medical Center is first in New Jersey to treat patient with FDA-approved medication for Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center is the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using CamzyosTM (mavacamten), the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved cardiac myosin inhibitor that targets the underlying pathophysiology of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms.
N.J. skating rink to remain open after recently announcing closing plans
A New Jersey skating rink that has been around since 1978 will remain open after announcing plans to close last month. United Skates Jackson, formerly known as Jackson Skating Center, is staying open under the management of United Skates of America. It is located at 2270 W. County Line Rd....
New Jersey man indicted for savage stabbing as he broke into a Seaside Park, NJ home
A Seaside Heights man's day in court on Thursday resulted in a Grand Jury in Ocean County indicting him on several charges including Attempted Murder for a stabbing incident that occurred in the neighboring borough of Seaside Park on June 30, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Porfirio Serrano-Cruz,...
thesandpaper.net
Ocean County Sheriff Elected President of State’s Constitutional Officers Association
Ocean County Sheriff Michael G. Mastronardy has been named to serve as president of the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey. “I am honored to have been selected by my peers for this position,” he said after being picked for the post at a recent COANJ conference in Atlantic City. “I look forward to serving the Association as its president for this one-year term.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ
A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Monroe Township approves enforcement of state traffic laws in Renaissance at Monroe
MONROE – Monroe Township police officers will now be able to enforce state traffic laws in Renaissance at Monroe, an adult community, following the adoption of an ordinance amending township code. Council President Miriam Cohen, Council Vice President Terence Van Dzura, Ward 1 Councilwoman Elizabeth Schneider, Ward 2 Councilwoman...
Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater
After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ghost stories from NJ haunts to be told in Toms River on Saturday
TOMS RIVER — The founder of the New Jersey Ghost Hunters Society, a group that has grown to more than 900 people worldwide, will be at this branch of the Ocean County library this weekend to share updates on her experiences with the supernatural. L'Aura Hladik Hoffman is an...
thecoaster.net
In Asbury Park Hospitality Business Owner Has a Vision
Frank Cretella, the owner of a hospitality business, has purchased an Asbury Park liquor license he would like to activate at the heating plant at the south end of the Asbury Park boardwalk. By CAROL GORGA WILLIAMS. Frank Cretella is no stranger to Asbury Park. He is no stranger to...
Middlesex County Superior Court judge orders Sayreville resident to ‘enjoin’ from cat hoarding, fumigate residence
SAYREVILLE – A Middlesex County Superior Court judge has ruled against a Sayreville resident accused of hoarding cats. Sayreville officials filed a verified complaint in Superior Court against the resident in July. The complaint alleged the resident violated a municipal ordinance by maintaining approximately 30 cats in a single-family...
Monmouth County Man Indicted For Money Laundering Schemes
MIDDLETOWN – A Monmouth County man has been indicted for laundering money in connection to fraudulent schemes under the Cape Town Zone of Black Axe, officials said. Andrew Suarez, 29, of Middletown, New Jersey, is charged by indictment with money laundering conspiracy, substantive money laundering counts, and aggravated identity theft.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 25 Best Breakfast Spots in All of Camden County, NJ, According to You!
We asked, you answered. When those breakfast cravings hit, these are the spots Camden County, NJ goes to indulge. Curious? Check out the list of suggestions. Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it's certainly easier to prioritize when food looks THIS good. From diners...
njbmagazine.com
Hackensack Meridian Long-Term Acute Care Hospital Officially Opens to the Public
Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) has officially opened its first Long-Term Acute Care Hospital (LTACH). Located at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, the brand-new, state-of-the-art hospital offers 30 private rooms. “We are excited to open our 18th hospital in the HMH network. This new LTACH will provide numerous benefits...
Monmouth County News Briefs, Oct. 5
Rutgers Law School will launch a six-month Certificate in Cannabis Law and Business in January. This non-credit program brings together expert faculty from across Rutgers Law School, Rutgers School of Business-Camden, Rutgers School of Environmental and Biological Sciences, and Rutgers School of Communication and Information, alongside industry experts and guest speakers, according to a press release.
fox29.com
Scammers swindle New Jersey grandmother out of thousands of dollars by posing as her grandson
GLOUCESTER, N.J. - An 82-year-old woman in Gloucester County, NJ said half of her savings are now gone after scammers pulled on her heartstrings. Libby Maurer of Deptford Township said she received a phone call on September 16. She believed it was her grandson on the line. "I was so...
Comments / 1