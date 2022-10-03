ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown Medical Center is first in New Jersey to treat patient with FDA-approved medication for Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center is the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using CamzyosTM (mavacamten), the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved cardiac myosin inhibitor that targets the underlying pathophysiology of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms.
Ocean County Sheriff Elected President of State’s Constitutional Officers Association

Ocean County Sheriff Michael G. Mastronardy has been named to serve as president of the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey. “I am honored to have been selected by my peers for this position,” he said after being picked for the post at a recent COANJ conference in Atlantic City. “I look forward to serving the Association as its president for this one-year term.”
Virginia E. Haines
Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ

A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties

An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater

After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
In Asbury Park Hospitality Business Owner Has a Vision

Frank Cretella, the owner of a hospitality business, has purchased an Asbury Park liquor license he would like to activate at the heating plant at the south end of the Asbury Park boardwalk. By CAROL GORGA WILLIAMS. Frank Cretella is no stranger to Asbury Park. He is no stranger to...
Middlesex County Superior Court judge orders Sayreville resident to ‘enjoin’ from cat hoarding, fumigate residence

SAYREVILLE – A Middlesex County Superior Court judge has ruled against a Sayreville resident accused of hoarding cats. Sayreville officials filed a verified complaint in Superior Court against the resident in July. The complaint alleged the resident violated a municipal ordinance by maintaining approximately 30 cats in a single-family...
Monmouth County News Briefs, Oct. 5

Rutgers Law School will launch a six-month Certificate in Cannabis Law and Business in January. This non-credit program brings together expert faculty from across Rutgers Law School, Rutgers School of Business-Camden, Rutgers School of Environmental and Biological Sciences, and Rutgers School of Communication and Information, alongside industry experts and guest speakers, according to a press release.
