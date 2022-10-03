For Cat's Sake benefit supports Feline Advocates of Leon County

Here's a purrfect opportunity for cat lovers to show their support with the For Cat's Sake Fundraiser to benefit Feline Advocates of Leon County. The benefit for the local 501©(3) will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the American Legion Hall, Sauls Bridges Post 13, 229 Lake Ella Drive.

Feline Advocates of Leon County is a rescue that focuses on the re-homing of homeless cats, kittens, a Trap Neuter and Return program (TNR), and giving loving, medical care to special needs cats.

Tickets are $25 per person, $40 per couple and there will be a silent auction, live music, live painting, raffles and door prizes, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Special guests include The FSU AcaBelles and Rhys Bennett Trio. Greg Tish is the Emcee. Visit falccats.com.

Feline Advocates has helped rescue kitties and cats by housing them in two of the most wonderful indoor cat havens, Tallahassee’s first cat cafe “Fat Cat Café,” established in August of 2017, and Fat Cat Books, a used bookstore dedicated to the adult and senior cats. Cats come from local shelters, rescue groups, strays found in the community and veterinarians.

To date, FALC has adopted over 1,100 beautiful felines to fur-ever homes. They have partnered with several local artists and artisans to promote local growth within the community by displaying their works in our cute boutique areas.

All the proceeds from this fundraiser will support FALC to continue to provide medical attention to cats and kittens in need, practice TNR in our community, and host, once homeless, rescued kitties at “Fat Cat Café” and the Fat Cat Books in Railroad Square.

