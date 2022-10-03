Read full article on original website
Mobile Police identify homicide victim found off Navco Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man found dead off Navco Road Wednesday, Oct. 5. The remains of D’Angelo Wallace, 23, were discovered a little after 7 a.m. in a ditch near Dog River. Mobile Police are investigating Wallace’s death as a homicide. Currently, they have not released his cause of death. If […]
Baldwin Co. deputies looking for missing man
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. Tony Allen Hall, 62, was last seen at the Dixie Oaks Marathon Gas station Saturday, Oct. 1, according to a Facebook post from the BCSO. The gas station is in the Fish River/Marlow area in Baldwin County. Hall was […]
Fairhope Police investigate second fire in 2 days
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Police Department is investigating the second fire in two days they believe were intentionally set in the woods N. Section Street and Triangle Drive. The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department and Fairhope Police responded to a fire at about 4:30 p.m., Thursday. Police said they believe the fires were intentionally […]
Deputies looking for vintage Corvette stolen from George Co.
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a vintage car was stolen off Highway 98 in the Bushy Creek community. The car was stolen “sometime between Thursday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 7,” according to a Facebook post from the George County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies provided a photo of a similar […]
Men caught stealing AC unit for a second time: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for two men after an AC unit was stolen from an animal clinic in Tillman’s Corner. This is the second time these men have stolen the unit, according to officers. Investigators found security footage showing two men picking up an AC unit outside Rehm animal clinic off […]
Fetus found in auctioned funeral home storage unit in south Alabama
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
Family offering $50,000 reward for information about missing man last seen in Prichard
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family is now offering a $50,000 reward for any information about their missing family member. Rusell Marcus Chestang has been missing since May 2021. In February 2022, Chestang’s family offered a $20,000 reward for information about the missing man’s whereabouts. With no leads turning up, the family upped the reward […]
Man caught driving stolen excavator, arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after they said he stole an excavator Thursday, Oct. 6. Mobile Police were called to investigate after a man was seen driving a stolen excavator along Old Pascagoula Road near Three Notch Road. Mobile Police arrived on scene just after 5:30 a.m. to find 41-year-old William […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Three more arrests highlight continuing Mobile County fentanyl crackdown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced three more arrests in its ongoing fentanyl crackdown. Multiple law enforcement agencies this week moved in on the parking lot of the Dreamland Skate Center in Tillman’s Corner, arresting a Mobile man and a pair of Mississippi residents whom authorities said they had been tracking for the past four or five days. Chief Deputy Paul Burch said the suspects were trying to complete a drug deal and that the skating rink had nothing to do with the illegal activity.
WALA-TV FOX10
Jury awards $6.5 million to woman severely injured in Mobile County wreck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday awarded $6.5 million to a woman who sued her own insurance company over a 2019 traffic accident that left her severely injured. The accident occurred in August of that year on U.S. 45 between Old Citronelle Highway and Spice Pond Road. An...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Troopers Claim Escambia County (FL) Fire Truck Failed to Yield Right of Way in Crash
The investigation continued Wednesday after Florida Highway Patrol said a fire truck crashed into a car, WEARTV.com reported. It happened on North W Street and Mobile Highway. FHP says the driver of the car was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries, the report said. Escambia County told WEAR News,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile motorcyclist dies after Sunday crash
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 98 claimed the life of a Mobile man over the weekend. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 55-year-old Nigerial Faust was driving his motorcycle when a car hit him near Semmes early Sunday. Faust was taken to and...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man fires gun during argument with estranged wife
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man faces several charges after Mobile police said he fired a gun during an argument this morning. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to Pleasant Valley Apartments at 3171 Pleasant Valley Road in Mobile on a report of a vehicle struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim and her estranged husband, Alton Demetrius McConnell, 45, had been arguing when McConnell produced a gun and fired toward the victim’s vehicle, authorities said.
ECSO searching for missing 59-year-old woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Barbara Jeanne Czapla, 59. Czapla was last seen on July 18, 2022, on the 700 block of Old Correy Field Rd, according to ECSO. She is 5’3″, 153 lbs and has blonde hair and blue eyes. If you have any information, contact […]
Mobile Police investigating homicide, body found off Navco Road
UPDATE (5:22 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that they are investigating a homicide after a man’s remains were found in a ditch of Navco Road. Officers were called to the ditch Wednesday, Oct. 5 a little after 7 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the remains of the 23-year-old man. Investigators have not released the man’s […]
Escambia Co. bus driver cited for reckless driving after causing 4-vehicle crash: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County school bus driver was cited for careless for allegedly causing a crash involving four other vehicles. The crash happened Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the intersection of North Pace Boulevard and St. Mary Avenue. Troopers believe the school bus driver failed to stop at a red light. The […]
Mobile woman credits man for saving her after spotting porch fire
A Good Samaritan is caught on camera alerting a woman to a fire in the front of her house.
1 arrested for ‘terrorist threat’ towards school: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 19-year-old man who made a “terrorist threat’ towards a school in which he was not enrolled in, according to a release from MPD. Terrence Morrissette, 19, was taken into custody and arrested after officers located Morrissette on the 500 block of Bonnett […]
WEAR
Man riding motorized bike seriously injured in crash in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 56-year-old Pensacola man is seriously injured after being hit while riding a motorized bike on Sunday. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Ave. and Lee Street in Pensacola. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman who hit the man with her...
Man shot while taking out trash in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was shot Tuesday night while taking out his trash. Officials said officers responded to University Hospital after they received information about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot while taking out his trash. This happened at […]
