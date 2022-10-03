ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Citrus County Chronicle

FIFA won't sanction Indonesia over fatal crush, Widodo says

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s president said the country will not face sanctions from soccer’s world governing body after the firing of tear gas inside a half-locked stadium caused a crush at the exits, killing 131 people, including 17 children. Joko Widodo said FIFA President Giani Infantino...
Citrus County Chronicle

UK's Truss fires trade minister over alleged misconduct

LONDON (AP) — A British trade minister was fired by Prime Minister Liz Truss and suspended by the Conservative Party on Friday over misconduct allegations. The government said Truss asked Conor Burns to leave the government “with immediate effect” after “a complaint of serious misconduct.”
