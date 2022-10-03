Read full article on original website
speedsport.com
Coonradt & Stone Score Pro Stock Wins
OSWEGO, N.Y. — A strong field of 30 DIRTcar Pro Stocks from the United States and Canada made the trip to Oswego Speedway for NAPA Super DIRT Week 50. However, one area of New York showed its dominance in qualifying—the Capital Region. Josh Coonradt and Nick Stone each...
Super DIRT Week Practice Begins
OSWEGO, N.Y. — After a couple of days of campers and race teams moving in, the on-track action at the historic 50th running of NAPA Super DIRT Week kicked off Wednesday as cars from all four divisions tested out the race surface for the first time this year at Oswego Speedway.
Sobotka Breaks Through At Brewerton
BREWERTON, N.Y. — In the span of one year, Zach Sobotka went from winning multiple features at Brewerton Speedway and clinching the track championship, to fighting tooth-and-nail to get to victory lane just once. That “once” came Wednesday night, in one of the most prestigious DIRTcar Sportsman Modified races...
McPherson Is King Of Sportsman Classic 75
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. — Cody McPherson came into the 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week as one of the top-ranked drivers in the division and showed exactly why he owns that distinction Tuesday night, leading the final 43 laps around the three-eighths-mile oval and bagging a $2,500 check for his efforts.
McLaughlin Is Weedsport 358 Flier
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. — Parked at the top of victory hill at Weedsport Speedway, Max McLaughlin climbed out of his modified, slapping the roof, elated with having achieved one of his biggest accomplishments. One could say that was two years ago when he won his first Super DIRTcar Series victory...
Barney Wins Cole Cup For Patriot Sprints
UTICA-ROME, N.Y. — Jason Barney claimed Tuesday night’s Patriot Sprint Tour main event at Utica-Rome Speedway. Barney grabbed the lead from Jonathan Preston on lap 24 and went on to win the 30-lap Cole Cup by .496 seconds with Preston finishing second. Barney earned $5,000 for the triumph.
