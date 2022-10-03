ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, Shelby area high school football schedule for Week 8

By Joe L Hughes II, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2GHw_0iK4LZuk00

Unbeaten teams collide in Week 8 as South Point and Kings Mountain meet in a Big South 3A game brimming with playoff implications. However, it is not the only game taking place in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties on Oct. 7, a dozen other games on the docket.

Here’s what is on tap for Friday night. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

A LIL OLD SCHOOL: How South Point turned back the clock in win over Crest

WEEK 7 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TAKEAWAYS: Kings Mountain, South Point ready for a clash of unbeaten teams

DO YOU FEEL THE POWER (RANKINGS)?: Gastonia, Shelby area high school football power rankings after Week 7

Burns at Thomas Jefferson

Christ the King at Mountain Island Charter

East Gaston at Bessemer City

East Lincoln at Foard

Forestview at Hunter Huss

Highland Tech at Cherryville

Newton-Conover at West Lincoln

North Gaston at Crest

North Lincoln at St. Stephens

South Point at Kings Mountain

Stuart Cramer at Ashbrook

West Caldwell at Lincolnton

