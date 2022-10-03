Gastonia, Shelby area high school football schedule for Week 8

Unbeaten teams collide in Week 8 as South Point and Kings Mountain meet in a Big South 3A game brimming with playoff implications. However, it is not the only game taking place in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties on Oct. 7, a dozen other games on the docket.

Here’s what is on tap for Friday night. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

Burns at Thomas Jefferson

Christ the King at Mountain Island Charter

East Gaston at Bessemer City

East Lincoln at Foard

Forestview at Hunter Huss

Highland Tech at Cherryville

Newton-Conover at West Lincoln

North Gaston at Crest

North Lincoln at St. Stephens

South Point at Kings Mountain

Stuart Cramer at Ashbrook

West Caldwell at Lincolnton

