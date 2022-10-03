Gastonia, Shelby area high school football schedule for Week 8
Unbeaten teams collide in Week 8 as South Point and Kings Mountain meet in a Big South 3A game brimming with playoff implications. However, it is not the only game taking place in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties on Oct. 7, a dozen other games on the docket.
Here’s what is on tap for Friday night. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
Burns at Thomas Jefferson
Christ the King at Mountain Island Charter
East Gaston at Bessemer City
East Lincoln at Foard
Forestview at Hunter Huss
Highland Tech at Cherryville
Newton-Conover at West Lincoln
North Gaston at Crest
North Lincoln at St. Stephens
South Point at Kings Mountain
Stuart Cramer at Ashbrook
West Caldwell at Lincolnton
