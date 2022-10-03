Charlotte County opens 3 food, water distribution points, temporary medical site after Ian; curfew shortened

Charlotte County officials have opened three distribution sites for food and water as well as a temporary medical site in one of the communities hit hardest by Hurricane Ian, and the sheriff reduced the hours of a local curfew.

The three food and water distribution points are at:

Muscle Car City Museum, 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Rd., Port Charlotte, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tringali, 3460 N Access Rd, Englewood, FL 34224, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County officials said the County Administrative Center in Murdock is not a food and water distribution and advised people not to go there looking for aid.

The temporary medical site opened at 10 a.m. on Monday at the former Cultural Center of Charlotte County at 2280 Aaron St. in Port Charlotte.

The medical site has been set up by the Disaster Medical Assistance Team to triage and treat patients after the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.

Charlotte County deaths: Charlotte County reports 23 deaths after Hurricane Ian search and rescue efforts

North Port flooding: Gov. DeSantis says Hurricane Ian left North Port with worst standing water in Florida

Flooded car?: Here’s what to do (and what NOT to do)

There are 38 National Disaster Medical System personnel, which includes doctors, physician assistants, nurses, paramedics and pharmacists, who are operating the stand-alone medical station in tents, according to a Charlotte County news release.

Meanwhile, the curfew for Charlotte County has been changed to 10 p.m. – 6 a.m., effective immediately. It had initially been starting at 8 p.m.

As the county continues to recover and areas become safer, the need for the curfew fluctuates, the Sheriff's Office said. After evaluating the state of the county, Sheriff Bill Prummell decided to shorten it.

“I know the curfew is frustrating for some people, but it is still a necessity at this time for the overall safety of the community. I will continue to monitor the conditions and make amendments until such time that a curfew is no longer necessary. Please stay safe and continue to help each other," Prummell stated.

For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Charlotte County opens 3 food, water distribution points, temporary medical site after Ian; curfew shortened