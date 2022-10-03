ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 10

TerryT
4d ago

Make sure to charge him as an adult. He's old enough to know better,and already embarking on a life of crime. Save future victims now.

Reply(1)
6
John Bettger
4d ago

He’s locked up good I would hope so he is a murderer, killed someone, destroyed families, destroyed friends, destroyed lives and that punk is just in jail bs.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Police: 1 dead in Bond Hill double shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is hurt in a double shooting in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police say. It happened just before 10:33 p.m. Thursday at the Bond Hill Café off California Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris, the night chief. Two victims were...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Testimony continues in West Chester quadruple murder

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) -Testimony continued Friday in the capital murder trial of a man accused of killing his wife, her parents, and her aunt in Butler County. Gurpreet Singh, 40, is accused of killing his wife, Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his mother-in-law, Parmjit Kaur, 62; his father-in-law, Hakiakat Singh Pannag, 59, and his wife’s aunt, Amarjit Kaur, 58, at the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex on Wyndtree Drive on April 28, 2019.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Man killed in Bond Hill double shooting identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is hurt in a double shooting in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police say. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bond Hill Café off California Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris, the night chief. Two victims were...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hamilton County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Hamilton County, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

Woman struck, killed on I-275 in Clermont County identified

BATAVIA, Ohio (WKRC) - A person is dead after a crash on I-275 NB in Clermont County. OSP says that the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Bobbie Jo Becklehymer, 43, of Moscow, was driving in the middle lane when the vehicle stopped working. Beckelhymer put on her hazards and stepped out of the vehicle when she and her car were struck by a van and then she was struck by a semi-tractor trailer combination.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Cincinnati#Violent Crime#Emu#Honda#Crv#Uc Medical Center
Fox 19

Shooting at Fairfield hotel leaves 18-year-old dead

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - An 18-year-old has been identified as the victim of a homicide. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton, 18, of Cincinnati, died from a gunshot wound on Sunday, according to the Butler County’s Coroner Office. The Fairfield Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Suspect arrested, charged for Covington bank robbery

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a robbery at U.S. Bank. According to police, on Wednesday detectives received a tip from a local business about a man who matched the description of a suspect who robbed a U.S. Bank on Madison Avenue on Sept. 26.
COVINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1017thepoint.com

WAYNE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE SUPERVISOR CONVICTED OF CRIME

(Richmond, IN)--A long-time Richmond police officer has been removed from the force after pleading guilty to a crime. Scott Crull pled guilty last month to refusal to aid an officer. Crull’s criminal case, including the initial hearing, plea hearing, and sentencing took only days. Often, that process can take more than a year. What is also unusual is that there was no probable cause affidavit, so details of exactly what Crull did remain unclear. Crull was the supervisor of the Wayne County Drug Task Force. The charges appear to stem from a drug bust on Salisbury Road nearly a year ago. A special prosecutor indicated that Crull showed up in an area outside of his jurisdiction – possibly to tip off suspects that a search was coming. As part of the case, Crull has agreed to give up his law enforcement certification.
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 19

1 dead in Fayette County crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 48-year-old man is dead in a Fayette County crash that left a Butler County man and his passenger with minor injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 62 north of State Route 753, troopers...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian fatally struck on U.S. 50 in Aurora

AURORA, Ind. (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 50 in southeastern Indiana early Thursday, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Shane McHenry says the 20-year-old driver from Dillsboro was traveling east on U.S. 50 in the high-speed lane around 6 a.m. when he struck the 39-year-old victim.
AURORA, IN
WDTN

Autopsy: FBI break-in suspect shot 5 times

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Autopsy results have been released for the man who attempted to break into the Cincinnati FBI office in August. On August 11, 42-year-old Ricky Walter Schiffer attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at the Cincinnati Division of the FBI.  FBI agents responded to the alarm and Schiffer fled the […]
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy