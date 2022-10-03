Goats will not return to Goat Island following Hurricane Ian erosion and damage

The goats of Murrells Inlet’s ‘Goat Island’ will not return for the season after being evacuated from their summer home last week, ahead of Hurricane Ian.

“The island suffered extreme erosion and their shelter was destroyed so the decision was made not to return them until the spring to allow adequate time for repairs to be done,” Al Hitchcock, the goats owner, told WMBF news.

While the furry inhabitants won’t be able to return to the island for some time, they are kept at their inland home through the winter.

The goats typically live on the island from April through November and help keep the undergrowth under control.

They were relocated to their winter home after being evacuated on Thursday.