ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

Goats will not return to Goat Island following Hurricane Ian erosion and damage

By Caroline Williamson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyuWZ_0iK4LGOB00

The goats of Murrells Inlet’s ‘Goat Island’ will not return for the season after being evacuated from their summer home last week, ahead of Hurricane Ian.

“The island suffered extreme erosion and their shelter was destroyed so the decision was made not to return them until the spring to allow adequate time for repairs to be done,” Al Hitchcock, the goats owner, told WMBF news.

While the furry inhabitants won’t be able to return to the island for some time, they are kept at their inland home through the winter.

The goats typically live on the island from April through November and help keep the undergrowth under control.

They were relocated to their winter home after being evacuated on Thursday.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murrells Inlet, SC
Pets & Animals
City
Murrells Inlet, SC
Murrells Inlet, SC
Lifestyle
visitmyrtlebeach.com

The Waccamaw: Indigenous People of the Myrtle Beach Area

In the late 1980s, an archeological survey of what was then the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, now The Market Common District, revealed evidence of Early to Middle Woodland prehistoric campsites dating back 3000 years. We don’t know what happened to the inhabitants or who they were. From the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erosion#Hurricanes#The Goats#Summer Home
leisuregrouptravel.com

The Best Festivals are in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Take your Myrtle Beach adventure to a new level by attending one of the area’s popular, family-friendly festivals during your next visit. With a wide variety of celebrations and special events happening throughout the year, chances are good you’ll be able to experience one of the festivals that make Myrtle Beach so much fun. Here are some of the area’s favorites:
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Pets
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: The Trestle Bakery & Cafe

Conway, S.C. (WBTW) — If you haven’t eaten inside the restaurant or sampled something from their bakery, maybe you’ve been to an event they’ve catered. The Trestle Bakery and Cafe is a Conway staple that does a little bit of everything. ‘Everyone already knows about The Trestle’ is what I often hear, but isn’t success […]
CONWAY, SC
wfxb.com

History Is In The Works with First Sub-Sea Cable Landing In SC Coming To Myrtle Beach

It was announced that The Grand Strand is growing and will be better connected to the rest of the world. On Tuesday, Governor McMaster as well as other local leaders visited Myrtle Beach for the ground breaking of DC Blox’s new $31.5 million cable landing in the city. It is located in the International Technology and Aerospace Park near The Market Common. This event is significant and made history because it is the first sub-sea cable landing in South Carolina. The cable landing station brings an undersea cable from across the Atlantic and will connect the world to Myrtle Beach. There will also be a cable connecting Myrtle to Atlanta, which will connect to the rest of the US. The cable landing station is expected to be online in 2023.
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
7K+
Followers
154
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy