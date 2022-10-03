Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Special Mexican-themed cultural event scheduled for Green River
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is continuing – and expanding – a special autumn tradition by combining a special cultural Mexican dance performance and children’s activity event with its Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) ofrenda exhibit.
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Snow Report: October 7, 2022
IT’S BACK! Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
wyo4news.com
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater Country
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 9/09/2022 —...
wyo4news.com
Morris enters a plea at Sweetwater District Court this afternoon
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – On October 6, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Candace Rachelle Morris, former executive director of the Rock Springs Young at Heart, appeared for her plea hearing at District Court in Green River. Morris was arrested on September 13, 2022, and has been since been held at Sweetwater County Detention Center. Morris is facing 5 felony charges including 3 counts of theft, 1 count of attempted theft, and 1 count of forgery, all charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyo4news.com
October home to three proclamations by Mayor Kaumo and RS City Council
Rock Springs, Wyoming – The City Council of Rock Springs held their regularly scheduled meeting tonight at 7 p.m. in council chambers with a live broadcast available to the public, with the meeting agenda posted at rswy.net. Immediately after business as usual, which included the pledge and approval of minutes, Mayor Kaumo opened the council floor for proclamations and presentations. This meeting included 2 new proclamations for the month of October and a mention of an earlier proclamation made Monday night.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 6 – October 7, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
GRHS StuCO and FFA members to host cornhole fundraiser
Green River, Wyoming – Green River High school Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter and Student council are partnering with each other this year to host a “Cornhole Against Cancer” fundraising event at the commons area of Green River High School on October 8, beginning at 3 p.m. There is an opportunity for singles teams to play for a fee of $7 and doubles entries for $10. Tournament action will take place next to the concessions area at the high school where snacks and drinks will be available.
wyo4news.com
Local Entrepreneurs Win $37,500 in Seed Funding from the Sweetwater County Innovation Launchpad
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Six Sweetwater County startup companies won $37,500 in funding at the first annual Sweetwater County Innovation Launchpad (SCIL) Pitch Night held on September 27 at the Broadway Theater. SCIL is a competition for local entrepreneurs. SCIL participants receive valuable mentorship from IMPACT 307 and local professionals. SCIL is run by IMPACT Sweetwater, a collaboration between University of Wyoming’s IMPACT 307 and Western Wyoming Community College, which is made possible by the EDA CARES grant. SCIL’s program is sponsored by Wyoming Business Council, Governor Gordon’s Wyoming Innovation Partnership, Rock Springs Main Street URA, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, and Green River Chamber. Seed funding is made possible by Wyoming Innovation Partnership, JP Morgan Chase, First Bank of Wyoming, State Bank, Commerce Bank of Wyoming, RSNB Bank, and Rocky Mountain Power.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 7, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. East wind 6 to 11 mph. Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 66. East-northeast wind around 7 mph, becoming north-northwest in the afternoon. Saturday...
wyo4news.com
Dog park to open spring/summer of 2023
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Citizens in Green River have been asking about the dog park opening since the fence was erected and grass planted late this summer. Officials hope to have the park opened next spring or early summer. Brad Raney, Parks and Recreation Director says the new seeded...
Comments / 0