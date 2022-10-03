ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MassLive.com

Red Sox considering earlier start times for Fenway Park night games in 2023

BOSTON -- In 2023, Red Sox games might start earlier than they have in the past. The club is considering starting night games earlier, team president and CEO Sam Kennedy said Thursday. While the exact possibilities are unknown, it would make sense for the club to move night games to 6:10 p.m. or 6:40 p.m. Night games at Fenway Park started at 7:10 p.m. in 2022.
MassLive.com

Blake Griffin takes subtle shot at Nets amid praise for Celtics after his Boston debut

The start of Blake Griffin’s career as a Celtic in Greensboro on Friday night wasn’t anything to write home about. In fact, it may it clear why the veteran forward didn’t join a team for the entire offseason. There was a fumbled pass, a badly bricked 3, a missed wide-open midrange jumper and a turnover. Whether this was simply rust or the signs of a continued decline wasn’t clear at first, but the signs weren’t promising.
MassLive.com

Justin Jackson strengthens case for Celtics roster spot in win over Hornets

The Celtics could certainly use one more wing with size to round out their 15-man roster this year. It’s an understandable thin area on the depth chart since there just aren’t that many minutes available behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The team shipped off young wing Aaron Nesmith to the Pacers in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon leaving the bench relatively bare behind the duo. Malcolm Brogdon will likely be playing and guarding some small forwards but there is certainly one more wing to be added to the roster for depth purposes.
‘This is a robbery, honey’: Man indicted for Harvard Square bank robbery

A Boston man is charged with the May robbery of a TD Bank in Cambridge blocks away from Harvard Square, federal officials said. According to the United States Attorney’s office, Jalonni Shabazz, 40, walked into the bank just before 1 p.m. on May 2, a Monday, and passed a note to the teller requesting “all of the money.” When the teller asked if he would like to make a deposit, Shabazz replied, “this is a robbery, honey,” court records stated.
