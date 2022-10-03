Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Two arrested in connection to Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two Lincoln men were arrested in connection to the homicide death of an Omaha man. The Lincoln Police Department said on Wednesday around 10 a.m., officers arrested 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher in connection with the death of 33-year-old Robert Brannon. LPD said Fletcher was contacted at a residence...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Amanda Jean Schultz, of Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $1,000. Kpor Kue, 22, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Kue was held on no...
kmaland.com
Creston resident booked on marijuana charges in Adams County
(Corning) -- An Adams County suspect was arrested on drug charges Monday. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Kiaraliz Rodriguez Rosario of Creston was arrested for possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana -- and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Rosario's arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 34 and Vanilla Avenue.
kjan.com
Authorities in Western Iowa arrested one of Texas’ most wanted
(Pottawattamie County, Iowa) – Police in Council Bluffs, the Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, and officials with the U.S. Marshals Headquarters, on Thursday (Oct. 6), arrested one of Texas most wanted fugitives. The arrest in Council Bluffs of Paul Anthony Basaldua. Although considered to be armed and dangerous, Basaldua was taken into custody without incident.
klin.com
Ashland Man Killed In Lincoln Motorcycle Crash
A 23 year old Ashland man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at South Cotner and ‘O’ Street around 5:45 Wednesday night. “The motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on ‘O’ Street approaching Cotner Blvd and attempted to merge into the same lane,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
iheart.com
Ashland man killed in motorcycle crash, passenger critically injured
(Lincoln, NE) -- A 23 year old Ashland man is killed in a Lincoln crash on Wednesday. Lincoln Police say just before 5:45 Wednesday night, a motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on O Street approaching Cotner Boulevard and attempted to merge into the same lane. Police say the vehicles collided, which caused the motorcycle to fall onto its side, slide briefly on the roadway and collide with a sedan, before coming to rest. Kody Berner, the driver of the motorcycle, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. His passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was also transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical, but stable condition. The drivers of the sedan and SUV were uninjured.
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in crash on Dodge Street in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon in west Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near 156th Street and West Dodge Road. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to authorities. The cause of the crash is not...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha woman charged with vehicular homicide following Bellevue crash that killed two
An Omaha woman has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash that killed two people in Bellevue. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Sept. 23 crash that killed 23-year-old Kirsten Fritz and 30-year-old Victor Munoz Garcia, according to a news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
KETV.com
City alleges juror misconduct, challenges verdict in favor of former Omaha police captain
OMAHA, Neb. — In afederal court filing, the city of Omaha and Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer allege juror misconduct took place during the civil trial that resulted in a $700,000 award to former Omaha police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez. A federal jury sided with Belcastro-Gonzalez, who sued, arguing she...
News Channel Nebraska
Police: funds stolen from Plattsmouth sports groups
PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman is charged with felony theft from youth sports organizations. Jill Dasher, 51, is suspected of using funds from the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for personal use, including drinks at a restaurant, Christmas gifts and items from home stores. Court...
Radio Iowa
Man arrested twice in 24 hours in Montgomery County
A southwest Iowa man was arrested twice in a little more than 24 hours on charges associated with the same offense. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Jeffrey Christopher Potter, of Elliott, was arrested at around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday on a Mills County warrant for failure to appear on a driving while revoked charge. He was transported to the Mills County line and transferred to the custody of Mills County deputies.
KETV.com
Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement
BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
kjan.com
(update) Atlantic woman injured in Wed. morning SUV crash
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, today (Thursday), released more information about an accident that occurred at around 6:35-a.m. Wednesday, southwest of Atlantic. According to Chief Deputy Sheriff John Westering, a 2016 Jeep SUV, for reasons unknown, went out of control and left the road near 58882 White Pole...
KETV.com
18-year-old female arrested for DUI in relation to fatal crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday in relation to a crash in August that killed a motorcyclist in Lincoln, according to authorities. Lincoln police said Alexis Kelly was taken into custody for motor vehicle homicide-DUI for the death of 28-year-old Pierce White on Aug. 29. Investigators said...
KETV.com
Missing inmate from Omaha Community Corrections Center arrested by Douglas County Sheriff's Office
LINCOLN, Neb. — A missing inmate from the Omaha Community Corrections Center was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, according to authorities. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Matthew Hurich was taken into custody on Sept. 28. Hurich disappeared on Sept. 22, when he left the facility...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman assaulted and robbed by group of six in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is still searching for two women and one man after a late-night assault and robbery in March. Officer Becky Keller said the victim was at the Fat Toad near 14th and O Streets when she befriended a group of girls, who then pushed her into their car while she was waiting for her Uber ride.
WOWT
Arson investigators testify against Omaha man accused of trapping roommates
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Arson investigators provided Douglas County Court with new information Wednesday about a man accused of setting a house on fire in August with his roommates inside. Jacob Hansen, 42, sat silently in court Wednesday afternoon as two fire investigators walked the state through the arson case.
News Channel Nebraska
Court records provide new details about Lincoln girl accused of killing father
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 15-year-old girl, who has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her father, will appear in court on Wednesday afternoon, and is expected to be charged as an adult for first-degree murder. Her 16-year-old boyfriend is accused of helping and will also likely be charged as an...
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott today announced the City’s electric scooter program, ScooterLNK, has resumed operations following a successful 16-month pilot program. 15-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death at south Lincoln apartment. Updated: 19 hours ago. A 15-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of...
