J.K. Dobbins scores first 2 touchdowns since ACL injury; Vonn Bell doubles career interception total: Ohio State NFL roundup

John Johnson III: Browns will ‘get torched’ by Justin Herbert and Chargers if they’re not locked in
BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III knows that if the Browns have gotten burned by their first four opponents, the Chargers can go scorched earth on them. “They’re No. 1 in passing, so if there’s a game that you’ve got to get up for and be locked in for, it’s this one,” Johnson said Wednesday. “That’s the emphasis for our room especially. We’ve had some flashes of good things, but I think each and every play we’ve got to be locked in or we’re going to get torched because they’ve been doing it to anybody dating back to last year too. If there’s a game that we need our best effort from the secondary, it’s this one.”
Bengals pick surprising name to play Lamar Jackson role on scout team
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals injured second-round pick Cam Taylor Britt took center stage on his first day back at practice. Britt was cleared to return to practice (alongside defensive end Khalid Kareem) on Wednesday from injured reserve. The move starts a 21-day clock for Britt to practice without counting against the 53-man active roster.
Lawyer charged in connection with throwing water bottle at Jimmy Haslam during Browns game
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland attorney was charged Thursday in connection with throwing a water bottle at Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during the final moments of the team’s loss against the New York Jets in September. Jeffrey Miller, 51, of Rocky River was accused of disorderly conduct by...
Bengals’ Cam Taylor-Britt and Khalid Kareem designated for return to practice
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals officially cleared cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and Khalid Kareem on Wednesday, opening the 21-day practice window for them to return to the active roster. “Particularly for week one, it’s (to) get them back into the flow of playing football,” coach Zac Taylor said. “I think...
Zac Taylor ‘feels positive’ about Higgins, Hurst: Bengals injury updates
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals wrapped up practice Friday afternoon ahead of their prime-time divisional showdown at Baltimore this weekend and the optimism remains high following the latest injury updates. There was perfect attendance at the Bengals’ final practice this week. Wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle), tight end Devin...
ESPN’s Doug Glanville reflects on Cleveland, Terry Francona and the state of baseball
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Broadcaster Doug Glanville spent almost all of his playing career in the National League, but when it comes to Cleveland, he has – well, interesting memories. And it starts with Guardians manager Terry Francona. Glanville played nine years in the Majors, finishing his career in...
Guardians AL wild card start times vs. Tampa set for 12:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — First pitch for the American League wild card series opener on Friday and game two Saturday between the Guardians and Tampa Bay is set for 12:07 p.m. on ESPN. Major League Baseball announced the start times for all four wild card series games on Wednesday with...
Tee Higgins continues to be a good bet: Andrew Gillis
CINCINNATI, Ohio — This is something I’ve hammered for the last few weeks, but for as long as Tee Higgins is being valued at a discount rate compared to Ja’Marr Chase, keeping hitting. The Bengals were stellar against the Ravens last season, specifically on offense, and I...
Triston McKenzie, Tyler Glasnow to meet in pivotal wild card start: Guardians takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Triston McKenzie, before it became reality, was asked Friday morning if he relished the idea of starting Game 2 of the AL’s best-of-three wild card series at Progressive Field with the fate of the Guardians resting at least part way on his right arm. “I think...
Myles Garrett will play on Sunday while Jadeveon Clowney is questionable: Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns got good news on Friday as Myles Garrett doesn’t have a game status and will play on Sunday against the Chargers. Garrett missed last Sunday’s game in Atlanta after crashing his Porsche on September 26. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1,...
NFL Week 5 ATS: 2 must-play best bets
Myles Garrett on Jadeveon Clowney: ‘I’m just trying to get his a-- on the field for Sunday’
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett was asked if he talked Jadeveon Clowney into returning to practice on Friday, the final day of preparation for the Chargers. “I’m just trying to get his ass on the field for Sunday,” Garrett said. “Whether he practices or not, that’s up to him, but we need him for Sunday.’’
Jadeveon Clowney rejoins Myles Garrett on the practice field Friday in preparation for Chargers
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns might have their Dynamic Duo afterall in Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney to defend against Justin Herbert and the Chargers’ top-ranked passing game on Sunday. Clowney, who missed the past two games with a right mid-ankle sprain, returned to practice Friday after sitting out...
Brian Hoyer won’t face the Browns next week in a homecoming game; Keenan Allen still idle: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio — Former Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer will not start against his former team next week in what could’ve been a homecoming game for him with the Patriots. The Cleveland native and Saint Ignatius High School grad, now 36, has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion, where he must remain for at least four games.
Watch José Ramírez launch a two-run home run, give Guardians a 2-1 lead vs. Rays (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — José Ramírez launched a two-run home run in the sixth inning Friday against Tampa Bay starter Shane McClanahan to give the Guardians a 2-1 lead in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field. Ramírez hit a 1-1 changeup from...
NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 4: The Browns are better off without Baker Mayfield
The Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland came to an end unofficially in March when the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson. Months later, the Browns found Mayfield a new home in Carolina with the Panthers. Despite having to start Jacoby Brissett due to Watson’s 11-game suspension, the Browns seem, at least...
Why Nick Chubb should have an explosive run ... or several against the Chargers
CLEVELAND -- The Los Angeles Chargers have struggled with their run defense this season, and Nick Chubb and the Browns should be able to take advantage as these two teams face off on Sunday. Over the last few weeks, L.A.’s run defense has had several major breakdowns, giving up 50-plus-yard...
Cavaliers move Saturday’s Wine and Gold Scrimmage start time to 11 a.m. to avoid conflict with Guardians’ playoff game
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers announced on Thursday morning that they have moved up the start time of Saturday’s Wine and Gold Scrimmage at the Wolstein Center to 11 a.m. The scrimmage will start earlier to avoid a time conflict with the Cleveland Guardians, who will take on...
