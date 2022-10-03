Read full article on original website
freeweekly.com
Bikes, Blues & BBQ brings more music to Railyard Live
If your stereotypical “biker” looks like an extra from “Sons of Anarchy,” two of the local riders excited about Bikes, Blues & BBQ couldn’t be a bigger surprise. Kevin Lancaster of Rogers is a senior analyst in IT development, and Beth DeVerre, also of Rogers, is a stained glass artist. And both of them have been on stage recently at Arkansas Public Theatre, DeVerre in the jukebox musical “Disaster” and Lancaster in both “Disaster” and “The Music Man,” which concludes today.
nwahomepage.com
Let your pet ‘strut their stuff’ at Bentonville event
Let your pet 'strut their stuff' at Bentonville event
nwahomepage.com
‘Puppets in the Park’ returns
It’s become a fall tradition in Northwest Arkansas: the annual “Puppets in the Park” will take place on Sunday. Watch as Jaclyn and Jason sit down with Jo Ann Kaminsky to learn more about the event and where it is all happening.
onlyinark.com
Bentonville: Mountain Biking Capital of the World
For many years, Bentonville has been known internationally as the home to Walmart, where Sam Walton first launched his global chain of stores. Recently, Bentonville has been shifting that focus to new areas. When Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art opened in 2011, it put Bentonville on the international map for renowned art and for the museum’s unique design. In recent years, Bentonville is seeing an explosion of interest in mountain biking, which prompted the city to declare itself the “Mountain Biking Capital of the World.”
Walmart Museum to undergo renovation, move to temporary location
The Walmart Museum is set to undergo a renovation and will move to a temporary new space at The Ledger, the retailer announced Friday.
nwahomepage.com
KNWA Today: B.G.O. Autumn Harvest
The botanical gardens of the ozarks discusses their upcoming autumn gala.
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Willow Creek building in Springdale sells for $2.6M
A 13,424-square-foot medical office building in Springdale changed hands recently for $2.6 million. The purchase price equals $193.68 per square foot. OZRE Capital bought the two-story building at 5230 Willow Creek Drive. John and Patricia Kendrick were the sellers. Waco Title Co. in Springdale was the title agent. Pat Morrison...
KHBS
History will come to life in Fort Smith Saturday
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fall Festival on Oct. 8 plans to take you back in time, while offering family fun. The festival is taking place at several locations around town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those include Fort Smith National Historic Site, Fort Smith Trolley Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Judgment Town, Fort Smith Farmers Market, Clayton House, and Miss Laura's.
Rogers expects thousands for Bikes, Blues & BBQ
Rogers will host Bikes, Blues & BBQ for the first time this week as thousands of people are expected to roll through the area.
People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked
If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
Fire breaks out at Arkansas warehouse
LINCOLN, Ark. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a warehouse in Lincoln, Arkansas. According to Central EMS, crews were called to the Latco Truss warehouse on Pridemore Drive around 9:42 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. The Lincoln Fire Department (LFD) arrived at the scene at 9:45 a.m.
nwahomepage.com
Ozark Media Arts Festival in Springdale
DACA recipients' future still in limbo after ruling. Students held rallies, resource fairs and walkouts at 44 universities, colleges and high schools in 25 states, including here in Arkansas on Thursday. The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville was on of those schools.
4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Northwest Arkansas
The only thing better than a good lunch is a good, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty options for under $10. On the menu: A locally owned food truck in Fayetteville, Dot's serves Nashville hot chicken-style sandwiches and tenders, salad, cheese grits and fried potatoes. Cost: Plain...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Arkansas
While it is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state that is worth visiting. If you live in Arkansas or have visited it before then you can absolutely confirm this. And if you have never been to this beautiful state before, I have put together a list of four beautiful places that are great to visit during your first time exploring Arkansas but also good choices if you live in this beautiful state but haven't been to any of these wonderful spots. Here's what made it on the list.
nwahomepage.com
Tyson to relocate employees to NWA, reveals need for more housing
Tyson to relocate employees to NWA, reveals need for more housing.
Kait 8
Oct. 6: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. No big changes to the forecast as we stay quiet and dry. We do trend cooler this weekend as highs reach the 60s and 70s. Today will be the warmest day of the week...
Great Fall Destinations in Arkansas
Fall color destinations in Arkansas are a road trip away.
5 Most Terrifying Pulse-Pounding Haunted Attractions in Arkansas
October is finally here and that means it's the spooky season. If you are looking for something frightfully fun to do this month, Arkansas has some very creepy haunted attractions that are worth the drive, if you like getting the you-know-what scared out of you. Let's take a look at...
KTLO
Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program
Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
Kait 8
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
