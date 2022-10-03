Read full article on original website
Related
Seen Through Horses campaign brings equestrian and mental health sectors together: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The Achievement Centers for Children recently partnered with Horses for Mental Health to bring the equestrian and mental health sectors together in a peer to peer awareness and fundraising campaign called Seen Through Horses. The Achievement Centers for Children’s Camp Cheerful has offered a Therapeutic Horsemanship...
Donte’s Restaurant marks 50 years of delicious dining in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Brook Park City Council at its Oct. 4 meeting celebrated the 50th anniversary of Donte’s Restaurant and Pizza Shop by presenting a resolution to the family and reminiscing about memories made through the years. The Casedonte family and many Donte’s employees came out in...
South Euclid residents invited to Mingle at Mayfield Oct. 20 to honor Hometown Heroes
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- One South Euclid will honor two individuals and one longtime institution when residents gather Oct. 20 at Mayfield Country Club to bestow its second annual batch of Hometown Hero awards. This year’s honorees will be Notre Dame College, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary; South Euclid...
Berea native helps maintain U.S. Navy readiness: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio — Lt. Erin Harvanek, a 2004 Berea-Midpark High School graduate says she is “truly grateful” after having served her country for nearly 19 years as a Meteorology and Oceanography Officer at the Naval Oceanographic Office, headquartered at the U.S. Navy’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zagara’s Marketplace bowing out, Dave’s moving in -- but closing Cedar-Fairmount store in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For two local family grocers, it’s the end of one era and the beginning of a new one. Dave’s Markets announced today (Oct. 7) their acquisition of Zagara’s Marketplace at Lee and East Overlook roads. Dave’s will move in to Zagara’s after the Cedar-Fairmount Dave’s closes Oct. 25.
North Royalton Elementary kids are Heart Heroes: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - North Royalton Elementary School is the American Heart Association’s Rookie of the Year for their Kids Heart Challenge. “Even though we are not a first-year school in taking part in this challenge, we qualified for this recognition since we combined all three schools into one last year,” said Principal Kirk Pavelich, North Royalton Elementary School. “I am so proud of all our ‘Heart Heroes’ elementary students who have been participating in this challenge for five years.” North Royalton Elementary School raised more than $31,000 last year which is the most they ever raised.
Troy Greenfield is the better choice in Ohio House 17th District race
As a resident of Rocky River, voting in the 17th District Ohio House race, I take exception to your Oct. 7 endorsement of Tom Patton (”Thomas F. Patton for the Ohio House 17th District”). Tom says he will vote “no” on a bill to ban abortions in Ohio....
Parma awards emergency asphalt repaving project for State Road hill
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly a month has passed since two water main breaks on the State Road hill just south of W. Ridgewood Drive on Parma wreaked havoc with motorists traversing the busy thoroughfare. While the area is open, currently it’s one-way traffic in each direction with the northbound vehicles...
RELATED PEOPLE
Showcase trend store is opening at Beachwood Place
BEACHWOOD, Ohio - Showcase, a retailer based in Toronto, is planning to open its first Ohio location this week. The 28-year-old brand plans to open to the public and host grand-opening celebrations at Beachwood Place in Beachwood on Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns is scheduled for...
Couple receives courtesy police ride to cross railroad tracks: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A train stopped on the northern tracks at 1:51 p.m. Oct. 2. It blocked the Mapleway, Brookside and Columbia roads crossings. Norfolk Southern Railway was contacted at 1:54 p.m. but it did not know why the train stopped. It later told the city the train was picking up cars. An officer gave an elderly couple a ride to the other side since they were on the wrong side of the tracks and could not get across where they were standing. The train began moving at 3:31 p.m.
Clean up of salt pile that devastated Mentor Marsh will cost another $3 million - increasing tab to more than $13.5 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s going to cost another $2.97 million to clean up the infamous “salt fill site” that contaminated Mentor Marsh decades ago and created a major environmental disaster that is still being dealt with today. The additional funds will increase the amountallocated for the...
Cleveland woman throws brick at Burger King window: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Sept. 19 at 12:35 p.m. a resident reported the theft of a package left on her front porch. On Sept. 20 at 5:15 p.m. a fast food restaurant employee accused a co-worker of stealing cash from her purse. No evidence of theft was found, but the accused employee had several felony arrest warrants. The 22-year-old East Cleveland woman was arrested.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Akron organizations to lead March with Akron demanding justice for Jayland Walker, calling for unity Oct. 10
AKRON, Ohio – The Freedom BLOC, Akron Urban League, Akron NAACP and St. Ashworth Temple are holding March with Akron, a march for community members to demand justice for Jayland Walker and call for unity on Monday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. at Grace Park, according to a news release issued by the organizations.
See time-lapse progress of Sherwin-Williams’ downtown global headquarters and its Brecksville research and development center (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams on Thursday released two videos showing progress of its global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and its research and development center in Brecksville. The downtown headquarters at West Third Street and Superior Avenue just off Public Square will be 36 stories high, making it the fourth-highest building...
Two temp workers “swordfight” each other with grass trimmers in Brook Park cemetery
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Two workers from a temporary agency fought each other with grass trimmers at about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road. The workers – one a 42-year-old Parma man, the other a 25-year-old Cleveland man – were trimming grass around headstones. The younger man walked past the older man while carrying a trimmer that was running. The older man warned the younger man to be careful with the trimmer, saying he could have cut him with it.
These 22 Akron restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Akron restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 406 of the nearly 767 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Akron cited were found to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Akron releases Full Term First Birthday infant mortality reduction strategic plan
AKRON, Ohio – The city of Akron this week announced a five-year strategic plan for the Full Term First Birthday initiative, which aims to support and promote healthy, full-term pregnancies and safe sleep for babies. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan established the Full Term First Birthday infant vitality collective in...
How much is parking? Sights, sounds from Guardians Wild Card series Game 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio – On a dreary, brisk day, the Guardians faithful turned out for the opener of the Tampa Bay-Cleveland Wild Card series at Progressive Field. Here are a few sights and sounds we captured, from parking costs to how loud the fans got and more:. Parking costs: If...
Ian Ludewig helps power No. 11 Hudson past North Royalton, 42-26
HUDSON, Ohio — Hudson junior running back Ian Ludewig had himself a busy first half Friday night. He accounted for four touchdowns in the first half alone, helping power No. 11 Hudson to a 42-26 blowout win over North Royalton while capturing the Suburban League National Conference championship. “Every...
Democrats name Parma attorney as Ward 4 City Council replacement
PARMA, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Democratic Party last night (Oct. 6) appointed attorney Kelly M. Zacharias as the new Parma City Council Ward 4 representative. The seat was left vacant when Kristin Saban resigned to become the new clerk of council.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0