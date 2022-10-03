NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - North Royalton Elementary School is the American Heart Association’s Rookie of the Year for their Kids Heart Challenge. “Even though we are not a first-year school in taking part in this challenge, we qualified for this recognition since we combined all three schools into one last year,” said Principal Kirk Pavelich, North Royalton Elementary School. “I am so proud of all our ‘Heart Heroes’ elementary students who have been participating in this challenge for five years.” North Royalton Elementary School raised more than $31,000 last year which is the most they ever raised.

