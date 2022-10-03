ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Restaurants
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Cleveland.com

North Royalton Elementary kids are Heart Heroes: Talk of the Towns

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - North Royalton Elementary School is the American Heart Association’s Rookie of the Year for their Kids Heart Challenge. “Even though we are not a first-year school in taking part in this challenge, we qualified for this recognition since we combined all three schools into one last year,” said Principal Kirk Pavelich, North Royalton Elementary School. “I am so proud of all our ‘Heart Heroes’ elementary students who have been participating in this challenge for five years.” North Royalton Elementary School raised more than $31,000 last year which is the most they ever raised.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seventh Woods
Cleveland.com

Showcase trend store is opening at Beachwood Place

BEACHWOOD, Ohio - Showcase, a retailer based in Toronto, is planning to open its first Ohio location this week. The 28-year-old brand plans to open to the public and host grand-opening celebrations at Beachwood Place in Beachwood on Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns is scheduled for...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Couple receives courtesy police ride to cross railroad tracks: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter

A train stopped on the northern tracks at 1:51 p.m. Oct. 2. It blocked the Mapleway, Brookside and Columbia roads crossings. Norfolk Southern Railway was contacted at 1:54 p.m. but it did not know why the train stopped. It later told the city the train was picking up cars. An officer gave an elderly couple a ride to the other side since they were on the wrong side of the tracks and could not get across where they were standing. The train began moving at 3:31 p.m.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Re Entry#5k Run#Food Drink#French#Chro
Cleveland.com

See time-lapse progress of Sherwin-Williams’ downtown global headquarters and its Brecksville research and development center (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams on Thursday released two videos showing progress of its global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and its research and development center in Brecksville. The downtown headquarters at West Third Street and Superior Avenue just off Public Square will be 36 stories high, making it the fourth-highest building...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Two temp workers “swordfight” each other with grass trimmers in Brook Park cemetery

BROOK PARK, Ohio – Two workers from a temporary agency fought each other with grass trimmers at about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road. The workers – one a 42-year-old Parma man, the other a 25-year-old Cleveland man – were trimming grass around headstones. The younger man walked past the older man while carrying a trimmer that was running. The older man warned the younger man to be careful with the trimmer, saying he could have cut him with it.
BROOK PARK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy