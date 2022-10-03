Read full article on original website
NORML Op-Ed: Claims of 'Fentanyl-Laced Cannabis' Are Common, But Are They Accurate?
Rarely a week goes by without police or other public officials warning about so-called “fentanyl-laced” weed. Upon closer inspection, however, there’s little if any truth behind these sensational claims. A case in point: Police in Brattleboro, Vermont generated headlines last year when they, along with agents from...
Federal Prohibition Of Marijuana Makes Trading Cannabis Stocks Challenging
One of the biggest obstacles facing the cannabis industry is lack of access to banking and other financial institutions — a challenge that doesn’t appear to be disappearing any time soon. The U.S. Senate for the sixth time tossed out the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act,...
White House Drug Czar Recognizes Benefits Of Medical Marijuana, Calls For More Research
The United States is in the grip of an opioid overdose epidemic. To tackle the situation, institutions responsible for stemming the crisis seem to be open to alternative solutions. White House drug czar Rahul Gupta, for example, weighed in on the issue during a recent interview with KSTP-TV in Minnesota....
Biden's Cannabis Pardons Are Not For Everyone After All, Here's Why Some Need More
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he would pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. While the president's move is expected to impact 6,500 Americans, the nearly 2,000 people convicted during his Vice President's tenure as San Francisco's district attorney (DA) will not be affected because their convictions were issued at the federal, not state level. In fact, data shows that there are an estimated 40,000 people still incarcerated in state prisons for marijuana offenses.
Biden Announces Pardons For All Federal Marijuana Possession Convictions
President Joe Biden announced he will pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. The pardons will also apply to anyone in Washington DC convicted of simple possession of marijuana, a senior administration official told reporters. "No one should be in jail just for...
Cannabis Reg. Update: Malawi, Legalization In Costa Rica And Albania. New Zealand On Biden's Pardon
In Blyntre, the commercial capital of Malawi, a magistrate court condemned Mussa John, a teenager, to 8 years in prison for possessing 134 kilograms of cannabis. “It made no sense, it was overdue, it was cruel,” said Dada Phiri, Malawian artist, and advocate who is demanding changes in the cannabis law in the southeast African nation.
