5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
5 events to check out in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Oct. 8-9
Check out these five events in Conroe and Montgomery on Oct. 8-9. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Grand Central Park is hosting a Sip and Shop vendor market. The event will include over 100 vendors that offer items such as jewelry, food and furniture. Food trucks will be available. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (admission). 1039 Lake House Drive, Conroe. https://bigtop.show/conroegrandcentral.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plus 4 more businesses now open in Tomball
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened Oct. 6 in Tomball. (Courtesy Freddy's) Here are several businesses in and around Tomball and Magnolia that are now open for business. 1. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened Oct. 6 at 27645 Business 249, Tomball, the company announced Oct. 3. Freddy's brings its...
Lone Star College-Creekside Center opens children’s library
Lone Star College-Creekside Center opened a children's library Sept. 12. (Courtesy of LSC-Creekside Center) Lone Star College-Creekside Center opened a children’s library Sept. 12, said Janna Hoglund, director of the LSC-Tomball Community Library. “Our wonderful partner, which is Lone Star College-Tomball, is very generous, and they gave us the...
Modern Italian Concept North Italia Opens Doors in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its crave-worthy cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, has officially opened its new Woodlands location at The Woodlands Mall. The 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive location marks the second Houston area North Italia and the seventh in the state of Texas.
Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands
James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
Del Webb Opens Third Houston-Area Community: Del Webb Fulshear
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, will grand open its newest community Del Webb Fulshear on Saturday, October 8 th. Located in the growing suburb of Fulshear, just west of Houston with easy access to the city via I-10, Del Webb Fulshear is a resort-style community offering a fresh approach to authentic Texas living. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005697/en/ Del Webb will grand open its newest community Del Webb Fulshear on Saturday, October 8th. (Photo: Business Wire)
First Cup Coffee Co. opening soon in Pearland
First Cup Coffee Co. is aiming to open in mid-October at 2645 E. Broadway St., Pearland. (Courtesy Pexels) First Cup Coffee Co. is aiming to open in mid-October at 2645 E. Broadway St., Pearland. The coffee shop will offer a variety of coffee roasts, including 11 at launch. First Cup...
Sunny Seafood serves Cajun cuisine and crawfish at newly opened Seabrook restaurant
Sunny Seafood offers a variety of seafood based on availability. (Courtesy Pexels) Sunny Seafood held its soft opening in July at 2320 NASA Road 1 in Seabrook. The restaurant offers Cajun-style dishes such as gumbo and po’boys as well as a variety of seafood including live crawfish, king crab and oysters. Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page for information on monthly specials. 281-916-9888. www.sunnyseafoodtx.com.
Shop seasonal goodies at 2022 Fall Markets in Greater Houston
Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ fall markets offering Halloween, Christmas and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community
Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
Interactive theater concept Department of Wonder opens in Sugar Land Town Square
Department of Wonder, a new theater and technology entertainment concept, opened in Sugar Land at Sugar Land Town Square on Oct. 7. (Courtesy Alex Montoya) Theater and technology entertainment concept Department of Wonder has officially opened its doors to the public. The Department of Wonder opened Friday, Oct. 7, at...
Helen Hall Library renovated
League City announced on Sept. 1 that Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St., League City, has a new look. (Courtesy Helen Hall Library) League City announced on Sept. 1 that Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St., League City, has a new look. After a major leak in December...
Gastropub Southern Yankee Crafthouse brings elevated pub food to Montrose
Slow dough pretzel bread puddin' ($11): The dessert is made with cranberries infused with Southern Yankee's Neighborly stout, cream cheese icing, salted caramel bourbon sauce and vanilla bean ice cream. (Photos by Renee Farmer/Community Impact Newspaper) Alex and Patrice Porter had a vision heading into the start of their new...
Clear Creek ISD finds missing purse from 1959 in floorboards of renovated building, searches for owner
A lost purse was found underneath the floorboards at the renovated League City Community Center. (Courtesy Clear Creek ISD) While renovating an old League City School building, Clear Creek ISD found an unintentional time capsule: a purse thought to be from 1959. The city of League City converted CCISD’s oldest...
Favorite Houston watering hole opens 'longest bar in Texas' in bustling Woodlands locale
One of Houston's most popular patio bars has opened its third location in The Woodlands and features the 'longest bar in Texas.'
Houston's Asiatown made its great westward migration in the '90s
Amidst development, a once-thriving Asian immigrant enclave packed up and headed to Bellaire Boulevard.
Seven Houston bond propositions would fund public safety, parks
Other referendums would support parks, animal care, public health, libraries, the city’s solid waste department and general improvements to city facilities. (Courtesy Pexels) In addition to races at the local and statewide level that will be on ballots this November, Houston voters will be given the chance to vote...
Local children's clothing store in Rice Village closes after 24 years
Doodle Baby Gifts and More permanently closed Oct. 2. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) George joined Community Impact Newspaper in December 2021 after graduating with a degree in journalism from Southern Illinois University's College of Mass Communication and Media Arts.
Teriyaki Kitchen is Sugar Land restaurant trapped between two worlds
Something about the interior of Teriyaki Kitchen didn’t quite match my expectations for the place, or the actual experience when I walked into the Sugar Land restaurant last week. Situated in a strip center, the interior of the restaurant looked like something you might find at a trendy joint...
