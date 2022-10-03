Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Ezekiel Elliott Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL
It might not be pretty, but the Dallas Cowboys have been stacking up wins over the past few weeks. Speaking to the media this Wednesday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said it's a good thing the team has won games despite playing flawless football. If anything, it shows that Dallas...
Why didn’t Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott go to Arlington to see Aaron Judge hit No. 62?
Micah Parsons was only Cowboys player to see Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season. Dak Prescott was trying to get into the stadium. Michael Gallup was in the bathroom.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: Ride Mahomes, Chiefs as favorites; best betting trends
Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit this week. Last week’s trends piece pointed out a few winners. Four road underdogs covered against the spread (ATS), Kliff Kingsbury improved to...
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes is effortlessly great. We shouldn't take him for granted
Given what it was, where it was, who it came against, how it went down and when it happened, there should have been more fuss made. That there wasn't, well, that's Patrick Mahomes' own fault. Against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday night, Mahomes turned in a...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5: Colts-Broncos top plays from Thursday Night Football
The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Denver Broncos in an AFC battle on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5 of the NFL season. The Colts (1-2-1) are aiming to turn their season around with a road win, while the Broncos (2-2) hope to get above .500 with a home victory. Both teams enter Thursday's tilt third in their respective divisions.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
The 2022 NFL season continues to surprise. Four division leaders are 2-2; the Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the sport; the Detroit Lions lead the NFL in yards and points but are just 1-3. This week features another game in London and several pivotal divisional matchups —...
FOX Sports
How the Cowboys defense can get even better than it is now
Despite the praise being thrown at this Dallas Cowboys defense, don't expect Dan Quinn to become complacent with where the group is. After all, the Cowboys defensive coordinator has seen what this can look like at its absolute best. Long before he led this turnaround in Dallas, even before that fateful Super Bowl with the Atlanta Falcons, Quinn oversaw NFL greatness as the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks and the iconic Legion of Boom.
FOX Sports
Nick believes Lamar Jackson will bounce back against AFC North rival Bengals | What's Wright?
The Baltimore Ravens are looking to bounce back after blowing back-to-back leads against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals are eyeing their third straight win. Watch as Nick Wright breaks down the AFC North showdown and the keys for Lamar Jackson to succeed, including why he believes the Ravens will bounce back.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5: Should you bet on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers after last week's dud? | FOX Bet Live
FOX Betting analyst Sammy P discusses the Week 5 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons. Will Brady have a rebound game and hit the over for passing yards?
FOX Sports
Are Philadelphia Eagles the best team in NFL?
The Philadelphia Eagles are the lone remaining unbeaten team in football. And because of that, plus how they've banded together on both sides of the pigskin, they're ranked first in FOX Sports' latest NFL power rankings. But while "Undisputed" cohost Shannon Sharpe agreed with their listing atop the league, he...
FOX Sports
Kenny Pickett looks like a Steelers QB says Plaxico Burress | THE HERD
Former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest news in the league. They start with Kenny Pickett, who will be taking the field in his first start for the Pittsburgh Steelers as QB1, and Plax tells Colin why this is a perfect fit.
FOX Sports
Has Russell Wilson lost his 'superpower' in Denver?
The Denver Broncos have bucked off a lot of riders who had high hopes for them heading into the season. And while some members of Broncos country are still buckled into the bandwagon, the entire carriage is on the brink of implosion amid the team's continued struggles. Following their latest...
FOX Sports
Tom Brady on 15 teams 2-2 records: 'I watched a lot of bad football' | THE HERD
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs are set to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5. However, 15 teams are 2-2 heading into this week and Brady responded that he has watched 'a lot of bad football' this season. Colin Cowherd reacts to Brady's comments.
FOX Sports
Saquon Barkley? OBJ? Six additions who could put Bills over the top
The Buffalo Bills haven't looked like the super team many of us expected. Sure, they're 3-1 and unanimously ranked in the top five of power rankings around the internet. But Buffalo has looked vulnerable, not only in its loss to the Miami Dolphins, but also in the Bills' win over the Baltimore Ravens.
FOX Sports
Bills as double digit favorites makes sense on Kenny Pickett's starting debut | What's Wright?
The Buffalo Bills are 3-1 after a big comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-3 and have officially launched the Kenny Pickett era, who replaced Mitch Trubisky in their 24-20 loss against the New York Jets. Buffalo is currently double digit (-14) favorites, which is not common in the NFL, leaving bettors wondering if Pittsburgh will cover. Watch as Nick Wright breaks down why this is a 'perfectly priced' line between a rookie QB making his debut against an injured but tough defense.
FOX Sports
Why Patriots players say Jerod Mayo is the best LB coach they’ve ever had
New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo made a phone call to Mack Wilson after the team traded for him this offseason. And to be clear, Mayo isn't just a linebackers coach. His job responsibilities, shrouded in some mystery, are far more essential to New England than that of the typical position coach. But with the title of linebackers coach, Mayo extended an invite to his new linebacker for a dinner out in Foxborough.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Raiders-Chiefs, pick
One of the most bitter AFC rivalries resumes when the Las Vegas Raiders play at the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs lead the all-time NFL series 70-54-2, winning the previous three games, eight of the past nine (since 2017) and 13 of the past 15 (since 2014).
