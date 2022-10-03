Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes is effortlessly great. We shouldn't take him for granted
Given what it was, where it was, who it came against, how it went down and when it happened, there should have been more fuss made. That there wasn't, well, that's Patrick Mahomes' own fault. Against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday night, Mahomes turned in a...
NFL odds Week 5: Ride Mahomes, Chiefs as favorites; best betting trends
Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit this week. Last week’s trends piece pointed out a few winners. Four road underdogs covered against the spread (ATS), Kliff Kingsbury improved to...
NFL・
NFL Week 5: Colts-Broncos top plays from Thursday Night Football
The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Denver Broncos in an AFC battle on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5 of the NFL season. The Colts (1-2-1) are aiming to turn their season around with a road win, while the Broncos (2-2) hope to get above .500 with a home victory. Both teams enter Thursday's tilt third in their respective divisions.
NFL Week 5 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
The 2022 NFL season continues to surprise. Four division leaders are 2-2; the Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the sport; the Detroit Lions lead the NFL in yards and points but are just 1-3. This week features another game in London and several pivotal divisional matchups —...
NFL・
Broncos face Colts for TNF, can Russell Wilson turn it around? | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton talks Thursday Night Football, where Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos will face off against Matt Ryan's Indianapolis Colts. Craig is critical of Russell Wilson ahead of tonight's game, stating his stats in every category are worse than his Seattle Seahawk replacement Geno Smith, and it's embarrassing. Watch as Craig shares his thoughts on tonight's matchup.
Tom Brady claims there's 'a lot of bad football' ahead of Bucs-Falcons matchup | UNDISPUTED
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Atlanta Falcons at home Sunday on FOX. Both teams are 500 to start the season. When asked about the handful of 2-2 teams in the NFL, Tom Brady said quote: “there’s a lot of bad football from what I watch.” The Bucs are coming off of two straight losses after losing in Week 3 vs. Green Bay Packers and in Week 4 vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk Bucs-Falcons.
MLB releases complete wild-card schedule
The schedule for the reimagined wild-card round of the MLB playoffs has been set. Eight teams will compete in best-of-three series, all of which begin Friday. In the American League, the AL Central division champion Cleveland Guardians will host the third wild card, the Tampa Bay Rays, for a best-of-three series. In the other AL wild-card series, the fourth-seeded Toronto Blue Jays will host the Seattle Mariners.
MLB・
Nick believes Lamar Jackson will bounce back against AFC North rival Bengals | What's Wright?
The Baltimore Ravens are looking to bounce back after blowing back-to-back leads against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals are eyeing their third straight win. Watch as Nick Wright breaks down the AFC North showdown and the keys for Lamar Jackson to succeed, including why he believes the Ravens will bounce back.
"Cooper Rush is the flip side of Tim Tebow" — Skip Bayless | The Skip Bayless Show
Cooper Rush is on fire, winning four straight starts and three consecutive wins for the Dallas Cowboys this season. However, is he the real deal? Skip Bayless compares Rush to Tim Tebow's Denver Broncos era, including how he is the 'flip side' of Tebowmania.
Tigers make changes on coaching staff after 96-loss season
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and quality control coach Josh Paul won't be back with the team next season. Hinch announced a series of staff changes Friday, two days after Detroit closed a disappointing season with a 66-96 record that extended the franchise's postseason drought to eight years.
Jaguars remain a Top 10 team per Nick, predicts blow out vs. Texans | What's Wright?
With a top 10 offense, a top 10 defense, and what looks like perfect football weather on Sunday, Nick Wright thinks the Jacksonville Jaguars will not only redeem themselves after letting a 14-0 lead slip away against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, but they will blow the Houston Texans out completely. Watch as he explains why he's laying the (-7) for Trevor Lawrence's team.
Will Cooper Rush go 5-0 as a starter and defeat Rams in L.A.? | UNDISPUTED
Cooper Rush looks to stay undefeated as starting quarterback as the Dallas Cowboys face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, L.A. is a (-5.5) favorite but is coming off a 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Skip Bayless decides whether his Cowboys can get the job done or not.
Shaky QB situation in Denver, Nick Wright on Russell Wilson | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright recaps Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson's play Thursday Night vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Nick starts the discussion by reflecting on the trade that sent Russell from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. Nick goes on to say quote 'Right now the Denver Broncos have the worst QB situation in the entire NFL.' Nick continues to argue that the Broncos trade for Russell will go down as one of the worst trades in NFL history.
NFL Week 5: Should you bet on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers after last week's dud? | FOX Bet Live
FOX Betting analyst Sammy P discusses the Week 5 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons. Will Brady have a rebound game and hit the over for passing yards?
Is Russell Wilson to blame for Broncos struggles? | THE HERD
The Denver Broncos' offense was lackluster again, as they fell in a touchdown-less overtime 12-9 loss against the Indianapolis Colts. Russell Wilson went 21-of-39 for 274 yards and two interceptions. The Broncos are now 2-3 and third place in the AFC West but who is to blame for the team's disappointing start? Russ's performance also brings up the question on whether his great days are behind him. Colin Cowherd breaks down the Broncos' Thursday Night Football loss and Russ's play.
Bills as double digit favorites makes sense on Kenny Pickett's starting debut | What's Wright?
The Buffalo Bills are 3-1 after a big comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-3 and have officially launched the Kenny Pickett era, who replaced Mitch Trubisky in their 24-20 loss against the New York Jets. Buffalo is currently double digit (-14) favorites, which is not common in the NFL, leaving bettors wondering if Pittsburgh will cover. Watch as Nick Wright breaks down why this is a 'perfectly priced' line between a rookie QB making his debut against an injured but tough defense.
Steelers name Kenny Pickett QB1, Mitch Trubisky remains captain | THE CARTON SHOW
Mitchell Trubisky is officially benched after the Pittsburgh Steelers name Kenny Pickett QB1 To add insult to injury, according to Craig Carton, Trubisky will remain the team captain, and will take the field only to participate int he coin toss. Craig and Mark Schlereth react to this news, and decide whether the Steelers centering in on Pickett is just another sign that they're in a rebuilding stage.
Kenny Pickett looks like a Steelers QB says Plaxico Burress | THE HERD
Former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest news in the league. They start with Kenny Pickett, who will be taking the field in his first start for the Pittsburgh Steelers as QB1, and Plax tells Colin why this is a perfect fit.
Former Cowboys backup QB Steve Beuerlein on Cooper Rush | THE HERD
Former Dallas Cowboys backup QB Steve Beuerlein joins Colin Cowherd and discusses Cooper Rush and his play with the Dallas Cowboys. Steve states quote 'I love what he is doing and it really reminds me of myself.' Steve then relates to his time backing up Cowboys Hall of Fame QB Troy Aikman and what that experience was like.
Rangers host the Lightning to begin 2022 season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -120, Lightning -101; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers open the season at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning. New York had a 52-24-6 record overall and a 35-11-5 record in home games last season. The Rangers had a 25.2% power play success rate last season, scoring 55 goals on 218 chances.
