The Denver Broncos' offense was lackluster again, as they fell in a touchdown-less overtime 12-9 loss against the Indianapolis Colts. Russell Wilson went 21-of-39 for 274 yards and two interceptions. The Broncos are now 2-3 and third place in the AFC West but who is to blame for the team's disappointing start? Russ's performance also brings up the question on whether his great days are behind him. Colin Cowherd breaks down the Broncos' Thursday Night Football loss and Russ's play.

DENVER, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO