Vote for the Community Credit Union Florida Athlete of the Week for Sept. 26-Oct. 1

It is time again to vote for the Community Credit Union Florida Athlete of the Week at 321preps.com and floridatoday.com.

The following athletes were nominated for their performances from Sept. 26-Oct. 1. You will find the ballot at the bottom of the page. Be sure to refresh if the poll isn't visible upon first loading. Voting will be open until noon on Thursday.

Last week's winner was Connor Brown of Edgewood swimming.

Brown received 12,696 votes, which was 50.78 percent of the 25,001 cast. He was followed by Melbourne bowler Vic Nardone (5,172 votes) and Cocoa Beach swimmer Cooper Hewitt (3,049).

Coaches and athletic directors are invited to nominate athletes each week. Email the athlete's accomplishments for the previous Monday through Saturday to bmccallum@floridatoday.com by 10 a.m. each Monday.

Here are this week's nominees:

Shayaan Kim, Cocoa Beach golf

Kim shot a one-under-par round of 35 for nine holes on Monday at Great Outdoors. The eighth-grader is four-under for his last three matches.

Rebecca Luchs, Merritt Island golf

Luchs shot a round of 35 for nine holes on Monday at Suntree Country Club. That was one-under-par for the course.

Immanuel Martin, Rockledge bowling

Martin bowled a game of 227 on Tuesday at Merritt Island Shore Lanes in a match against Edgewood. His season average is 214.7.

Gabriella Dancey-Renz, Odyssey Charter bowling

Dancey-Renz bowled a 223 game on Monday in a match against West Shore at Palm Bay Shore Lanes. Her season average is 163.9.

Havana Weilnau, Merritt Island Christian volleyball

Weilnau recorded 10 kills in a Tuesday road volleyball match at Calvary Chapel.

