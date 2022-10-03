Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Another Duggar Baby Is on the Way
The Duggar family will soon add another baby to their brood. As PEOPLE noted, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting their third child. Duggar and Forsyth shared the happy news on Wednesday via both Instagram and YouTube. On Instagram, the couple posted snaps of themselves posing with...
Popculture
Tamera Mowry-Housley Speaks out After Sister Tia Files for Divorce From Husband
Tamera Mowry-Housley is standing behind sister Tia Mowry after the Family Reunion star filed for divorce from husband Cory Hardrict following almost 14 years of marriage. Tamera opened up about her twin sister's relationship while discussing her new book You Should Sit Down For This on TODAY. "I support her....
Popculture
'The Handmaid's Tale' Fans React to Show's Newest Villains, Mr. And Mrs. Wheeler
The Handmaid's Tale is no stranger to evil. Hidden behind pleasant faces and manicured appearances, Gilead is packed to the brim with evil forces, with viewers of the hit Hulu original series having come to loathe characters like Commander Fred Waterford, Commander Putnam, and Aunt Lydia. But even in Canada, the pull of Gilead is strong, with a new character joining the list of The Handmaid's Tale's greatest villains. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale, Season 5, Episode 5, "Fairytail."
Popculture
Former News Anchor Faith Gantner Dead at 31
Faith Rempe, the former Michigan news anchor who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, has died. Rempe passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 28 following an 11-month battle with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a rare type of blood cancer, her husband, Kurt Rempe, announced the heartbreaking news. Rempe was 31.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
'The Handmaid's Tale' Sends Fans Into Uproar With Cliffhanger Ending
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 is continuing to generate plenty of buzz online. The latest episode of the hit Hulu original series, based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, ended with a massive cliffhanger when two beloved characters were captured. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale, Season 5, Episode 5, "Fairytail."
Popculture
Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce
Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi are officially calling it quits. After reuniting earlier this year following a brief separation, Mandi filed for divorce from the "Sure Thing" singer in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The former couple, who were high school sweethearts, were married for three years.
Popculture
'Chrisley Knows Best': Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Rumors She's Dating a Country Singer
Savannah Chrisley has heard the rumors that she's dating a man of country music, but unfortunately for fans, she says those rumors aren't true — despite the fact that there may have once been a spark between the two of them. The Chrisley Knows Best daughter, 25, has recently been tied to "Prayed For You" singer Matt Stell after she and ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles appeared in his music video in 2018, but Chrisley shut down speculation about any romance when asked about her love life.
Popculture
Judy Tenuta, 'The Love Goddess' Comedian, Dead at 72
Stand-up comedian Judy Tenuta died on Thursday from ovarian cancer in Los Angeles. She was 72. Tenura was known to her fans as "The Love Goddess" and "Aphrodite of the Accordion." She made guest appearances in dozens of shows and appeared in two music videos with Weird Al Yankovic. Tenuta...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
'Married at First Sight': Mitch and Krysten Have Words Over His Comments About Her Appearance in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Married at First Sight's Krysten and Mitch are trying to put the pieces back together after the blowout surrounding his comment that he wishes she would wear less makeup. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the newlyweds try to mend their relationship after Mitch's discussion about Krysten's appearance with her sister came back to bite him.
Popculture
'Sons of Anarchy' Fans React After Charlie Hunnam Teases Return as Jax Teller
Charlie Hunnam recently teased that he'd love to reprise his Sons of Anarchy role, Jax Teller, and fans have had some big reactions to the admission. The 42-year-old was speaking with Access when he was asked about the chances of a Sons of Anarchy spinoff or revival of some kind. [Please Note: Sons of Anarchy Spoilers Below]
Popculture
Who Is Harp on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 3
The Masked Singer Season 8 is here, and Harp is already one of the frontrunners to win the whole season! The female vocalist, who is decked out in a gold outfit with a harp-shaped attachment on her back, was the first singer to take the stage during the season premiere, and she set the bar high. However, we might have already gathered enough clues to spoil her identity! Scroll through for all the clues, performances and judge guesses for Harp on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you haven't already been watching via FuboTV or another live service).
Popculture
Post Malone Gets Daughter's Initials Tattooed on His Face
Post Malone is celebrating being a new dad by staying true to himself. TMZ reported that the rapper got a tattoo of his daughter's initials on his face. Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, revealed in June that he welcomed a baby girl. Malone reportedly got the ink done...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals Engagement
Kate Walsh accidentally leaked some big news, but it had nothing to do with Grey's Anatomy. During an Instagram Live chat with her Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman, Walsh let it slip that she is engaged to Andrew Nixon. Walsh, 54, stars as Dr. Addison Montgomery in Grey's Anatomy and is expected to return for Season 19.
Popculture
Khloé Kardashian Has Public Plea for Kanye West About Sister Kim
Khloé Kardashian has entered the chat when it comes to Kanye West's continued attacks against her sister Kim Kardashian. The Yeezy founder has been in hot water lately after he came for Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson following her critique of his Paris Fashion Week show featuring White Lives Matter shirts.
Popculture
Heather Rae El Moussa Shows off Her Bare Baby Bump in New Photos
Heather Rae El Moussa is showing off her growing baby bump! The Selling Sunset star, 35, who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, took to Instagram Wednesday to share shots from a new photoshoot in which she's baring her belly in a partially open tan blazer and matching pants.
Popculture
Nick Cannon Naps With Newborn Daughter Onyx in Adorable Photo
Nick Cannon is taking in precious moments with his newborn baby girl Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. The Masked Singer host shared a sweet photo on Instagram Wednesday of himself snuggling with his ninth child, whom he and model LaNisha Cole welcomed on Sept. 14. In the black-and-white photo, Cannon appears to be sleeping on a couch while his daughter also naps on his chest.
Popculture
'Big Bang Theory' Almost Starred Completely Different Actress Instead of Kaley Cuoco
The Big Bang Theory almost starred a completely different actress, instead of Kaley Cuoco, for the role of Penny, and fans are going to be very surprised at who nearly won the part. The Hollywood Reporter has shared an exclusive excerpt of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, a new book that details the oral history of the hit Chuck Lorre-created CBS sitcom. In the book, it is revealed that Marisa Tomei was previously considered for the role that eventually went to Cuoco.
Comments / 0