Mediterranean-inspired Symposia opens Tuesday in Greektown

A new Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant inside the Atheneum Suite Hotel and Conference Center is set to open for dinner service Tuesday.

Symposia is the latest from the Papas family, well-known Greektown restaurant owners who also own the hotel and conference center.

“Symposia will build on our commitment to preserving the cultural aspects of the area, as well as enhancing the community moving forward," Athina Papas, an executive at the Atheneum Suite Hotel, said in a news release.

Billed as upscale, the Symposia menu takes inspiration from the cuisines of Greece, Italy and Spain. Symposia's signature dishes, according to a news release, include roasted beets with whipped feta, pickled strawberry and green harissa. Spanish octopus with Romesco is served with Yukon potato and chorizo Iberico. There's an Australian lamb chop and Amish half-bird served with harissa and crème fraiche. An olive oil cake is served with pistachio, orange and honey-whipped Greek yogurt.

Behind the Symposia menu is chef Elliot Patti, who, according to a news release, has worked in Five Diamond and Michelin three-star restaurants worldwide.

“The menu for Symposia is a culmination of my culinary experiences,” Patti said. “I twist authentic recipes by taking liberties with unexpected juxtaposition. I look forward to serving these dishes to our guests.”

The restaurant will seat 65 and was designed by St. Clair Shores-based Olon Interior.

Starting Tuesday, Symposia will be open for dinner 5-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Reservations are recommended but not required. For information, call 313-962-9366.

