Morris/Sussex football: 5 undefeated teams remain in latest Top 10 rankings

By Nick Gantaifis and Robert Aitken Jr., Morristown Daily Record
 4 days ago
Thirty-two teams remain undefeated in New Jersey and five of them hail from Morris and Sussex counties.

At least one will fall this weekend, though, as there is a battle of undefeated teams coming up Friday in Sussex County.

As the calendar flips to October, division races and the postseason picture are coming into focus.

All season long, the Daily Record and New Jersey Herald will rank the Top 10 teams in Morris and Sussex counties. Here are the latest rankings after Week 5.

10. Hackettstown (5-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

The Tigers make their debut in the Top 10 after clawing to their best start in recent memory following Saturday’s 44-14 win at Sussex Tech. Quarterback Jackson Burke threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-25 passing, and running back Andrew Carida rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns. First-year coach Mike Arakelian’s team is tied for first place in the SFC American Blue heading into Friday’s showdown at home against Newton in a battle of unbeatens.

Up next: Friday vs. No. 2 Newton (5-0)

9. Sparta (3-2)

Previous ranking: 10

Sparta snapped a two-game losing skid, cruising past Jefferson, 35-7, at home on Friday. Austen Frattura threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns to receiver Nick Ryan, who caught 11 passes for 98 yards. The Spartans are tied for first place with High Point in the SFC American White.

Up next: Friday at Mount Olive (0-6)

8. Morris Knolls (4-1)

Previous ranking: 7

The Golden Eagles dropped their first game of the season on Friday, falling on the road to No. 1 West Morris, 34-10. Running back Ryan Wong rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown and Dom DelleMonache tallied 78 yards on the ground.

Up next: Saturday vs. Morris Hills (0-6)

7. Chatham (4-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Chatham bounced back from its Week 5 loss to Randolph with a 14-13 nail-biter win over Parsippany Hills on Saturday. Peter Boyd snagged a go-ahead touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter and the Vikings missed an extra-point. The Cougars sit atop the SFC Liberty Blue.

Up next: Saturday vs. Roxbury (2-3)

6. Pope John (4-1)

Previous ranking: 9

The Lions are off to their best start in five years, winning four of their first five games following Saturday’s 48-7 home win over Immaculata. Coach Dom Gaston’s team led 20-7 at the half before scoring four second-half touchdowns. The Sparta school is tied for first place in the SFC United White with three other teams and has won three straight heading into Saturday’s parochial showdown in Morris County.

Up next: Saturday at No. 4 Delbarton (2-3)

5. Mountain Lakes (5-0)

Previous ranking: 5

The Herd maintained their lead, tied with Caldwell, in the SFC American Gold with a 28-7 win against division rival Verona on Friday. Mountain Lakes starts a season at 5-0 for the first time since 2014, the same year it captured the North 2, Group 2 title.

Up next: Friday at Whippany Park (0-5)

4. Delbarton (2-3)

Previous ranking: 4

The Green Wave won their second straight game Friday, putting together another balanced effort in a 49-10 win over Paramus Catholic. Ryan Trafford scored two rushing touchdowns and quarterbacks Robert Russo and Christian Zebrowski, and backs Brock Dandridge and Phil Folmar, all found the end zone as Delbarton had 166 yards on the ground.

Up next: Saturday vs. No. 6 Pope John (4-1)

3. Randolph (5-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Sean Clark threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns and running back Stephen Petruziello ran for 100 yards in the Rams 28-14 win over Morristown on Saturday. Receiver James Fusco hauled in four passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. Randolph is tied for first place with West Morris in the SFC Liberty White.

Up next: Friday vs. Livingston (1-5)

2. Newton (5-0)

Previous ranking: 2

The Braves put up another monster performance on Friday in a 42-6 win over rival Lenape Valley. Thaylor Sibblies rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown and Brayden Nolan scored twice as Newton racked up 343 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. The Braves are averaging nearly 44 points per game and have outscored their opponents, 219-47.

Up next: Friday at Hackettstown (5-0)

1. West Morris (6-0)

The Wolfpack tightened the division race when they raced past previously unbeaten Morris Knolls, 34-10, Friday night in Chester. Vinnie Desiderio got it done on both sides of the ball, picking off two passes on defense and rushing for 75 yards and a touchdown as West Morris won its 11th straight game. Running back Stefano Montella kept up his All-New Jersey tour, racking up 253 yards on 29 carries and four touchdowns.

Up next: Friday vs. West Essex (3-2)

Dropped out: Jefferson (3-2)

Also considered: Madison (4-1); Jefferson (3-2); High Point (4-1)

