TechCrunch
Did Kim Kardashian really deserve that crypto fine?
This week was a weird one for crypto, as reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian was one of the first celebrities to get an SEC fine for promoting a cryptocurrency in a social media #ad; we also had to about Dogecoin rallying on Elon’s recommitment to the Twitter deal. Listen...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Binance admits hackers used cross-chain bridge to steal at least $100M
How’s that for brevity in newsletter introductions? Let’s get to it so we can crack open a Liquid Death and let the week sag off into the murky distance of memory sooner rather than later. — Christine and Haje. The TechCrunch Top 3. Uh-oh: Binance, one of...
TechCrunch
A new cross-border VC firm is offering a sweetener to its founder LPs: Part of its own profits
It promises to give credit to any one of them who refers a successful deal to the venture firm in the form of some carried interest in the firm’s own profits. It’s an interesting twist for the firm, founded last year by Brazilian-born Pedro Sorrentino and Pedro Dias and that is investing in startups in the U.S. and Latin America. In a tightening capital market in which Atman has closed on $9 million for a fund targeting $30 million, the extra enticement — atop the 80% in profits that LPs typically receive from successful outcomes — is also smart.
TechCrunch
Animoca Brands’ Yat Siu storms Disrupt with tips for thriving in a crypto winter
While implosions like the Terra ecosystem’s $40 billion collapse and the 97% plunge in NFT trading volume send a bone-chilling wind across the cryptoverse, the weather forecast for Animoca appears positively balmy. The web3 giant recently raised $110 million, is currently valued just south of $6 billion and may be gearing up for an IPO.
TechCrunch
The Startup Battlefield 200: Climate tech and health tech edition
That’s a whole lotta noteworthy startups, so we’re highlighting them by vertical. Today we focus on climate tech and health tech. But don’t stop there. You’ll find all of these up-and-coming companies listed in the Exhibitor Directory. Startup Battlefield 200: Climate tech and health tech edition.
TechCrunch
Dear Sophie: Any tips for negotiating visa and green card sponsorship?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
TechCrunch
5 key IP considerations for AI startups
Without an understanding of how to protect their R&D investment and claim technology as proprietary, startup companies are leaving a tool behind, possibly forfeiting market share and investments as a result. The considerations below will be useful for companies trying to understand the opportunities to protect their innovation. Artificial intelligence...
TechCrunch
Post-pandemic, Telemedicine startups are evolving — this one just raised $6M for its hybrid approach
Although there is plenty of investment in telemedicine, there remains a space for using telemedicine in treating chronic diseases using a hybrid of in-home care and telemedicine. Other players in this space include CarbonHealth and Dispatch. This is why it’s of interest that telemedicine-based Index Health has now raised a...
TechCrunch
Revelio Labs raises cash to scrape the public web for HR insights
Zweig co-launched Revelio with the company’s second co-founder, Yedidya Gorsetman, in early 2018. Prior to Revelio, Zweig was a managing data scientist at IBM in the chief analytics office. Gorsetman came from the film industry, where he produced mostly commercials and feature-length films. “While at IBM, I had worked...
TechCrunch
How expensive is Elon’s Twitter buy?
However, with the deal moving forward once again at a fixed price, we can now compare Musk’s purchase with data from other social media companies, effectively allowing us to see how expensive — or not — the transaction will prove. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Everything you wanted to know about Google Fall Event 2022 (but were afraid to ask)
Hi again! Wondering if you have a preference between “Friday Eve,” “Pre-Friday” or just stick to Thursday? We are very gently leaning toward Little Friday, but tweet us your favorite post–hump day monikers! — Christine and Haje. The TechCrunch Top 3. Made by Google:...
TechCrunch
Twitter is making its crowdsourced fact-checks visible to all US users with Birdwatch expansion
The idea with Birdwatch is to add a layer of fact-checking and context to tweets that don’t necessarily violate Twitter’s rules. Instead, it can wade into gray areas to address misinformation across a range of topics beyond politics and science to also clarify, correct or add more information to tweets in areas like health, sports, entertainment and other random curiosities that pop up on the internet — like whether or not someone just tweeted a photo of a bat the size of a human, Twitter had recently explained.
TechCrunch
Binance hit by $100 million blockchain bridge hack
The Binance blockchain, also known as BNB Chain and Binance Smart Chain, took the rare step of suspending transactions and fund transfers after discovering a vulnerability affecting the BSC Token Hub cross-chain bridge. These bridges are designed to facilitate the transfer of assets from one independent blockchain to another. The...
TechCrunch
Amazon kills its interactive, video-calling device, Amazon Glow, launched last year
Amazon must be underwhelmed with consumer response to this particular innovation, as the device had been barely given any time to find a market. The retailer had kept the Glow as an invite-only product for its first six months, before releasing it to U.S. customers in late March. That means it’s only really been available to the broader public for around six months.
TechCrunch
Even as ESG faces growing backlash, these companies are all-in
He could be onto something. Increasingly, consumers and some investors want to do business with companies that at least try to do the right thing. In fact, a term has developed in recent years around a set of corporate initiatives to run business with an eye toward broader social responsibility. ESG, or environmental, social and governance, is an umbrella term that developed around this set of goals, which can include community outreach, DEI efforts, thoughtful leadership, environmentally friendly policies like a net-zero emissions goal, and running your business in an ethical and responsible way, among other things.
TechCrunch
Is it time for Elon Musk to find a Tim Cook for Tesla?
If that sounds like a lot, well, it is. Many observers have wondered whether Musk should step down from one or more of his leadership positions, particularly as CEO of Tesla, because he’s strapped for time. They might be right. Other observers see signs of Founder’s Syndrome, in which founders struggle to delegate, share the limelight and so on. That might also be the case.
TechCrunch
Google picks South Africa for its first cloud region in Africa
Google said it is also building Dedicated Cloud Interconnect sites, which link users’ on-premises networks with Google’s grid, in Nairobi (Kenya), Lagos (Nigeria) and South Africa (Capetown and Johannesburg), in its quest to provide full-scale cloud capabilities for its customers and partners in Africa. Google plans to tap...
TechCrunch
Startups and VCs are increasingly embracing the federal government. Here’s why
Over the last few years, and especially the most recent one, interest in working with and taking money from the U.S. government has exploded in the venture ecosystem. Meg Vorland, a co-founder at Dcode and partner at Dcode Capital, advises companies on how to pitch and land those contracts. Vorland told TechCrunch that the interest level in her firm’s services has been night and day since launching in 2015.
TechCrunch
What’s next for creator-focused startups now that the venture boom is over?
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Alex asked: How are platforms responding to the new creator landscape? (Don’t worry, the Wednesday show is still Natasha’s to lead, she was just a little under the weather this week!)
TechCrunch
China’s once-popular crypto exchange Huobi Global bought by About Capital
Huobi Global announced today that its controlling shareholder has completed the transaction to sell its entire stake to About Capital, a Hong Kong-based fund management firm started by Ted Chen, who founded China’s hedge fund giant Greenwoods Asset Management. This confirms an earlier report by Bloomberg saying the founder Leon Li was looking to sell his majority stake for over $1 billion, valuing the exchange at $3 billion.
