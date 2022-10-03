ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Titans Win Their First Division Game of the Year Against the Colts

By Austin Timberlake
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

Final Score:

Titans- 24

Colts- 17

The Titans (2-2) win a thrilling road game against the Colts (1-2).

Derrick Henry looked in phenomenal shape gaining 114 yards and scoring a touchdown. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw 2 touchdowns to rookie Chigoziem Okonkwo and Robert Woods.

Tennessee’s defense had been battling injuries so far this season but still found a way to get the job done this week. Denico Autry secured 2 sacks and Rashad Weaver sacked Colt’s quarterback Matt Ryan once. Teair Tart would also come down with an interception.

There would be bad news as first-round pick Treylon Burks left the game early with a leg injury. The severity hasn’t been confirmed yet, but he was seen in a boot and crutches.

On Sunday, October 9 at 12 PM the Titans will travel to Washington D.C. to play the Commanders (1-3). Head coach Mike Vrabel hopes to extend their win streak to 3 after this matchup.

The post The Titans Win Their First Division Game of the Year Against the Colts appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

Nolensville Beats Page for the First Time in a Thrilling OT Finish

Final Score: NHS- 27 PHS- 21 Nolensville (8-0) stays undefeated as they beat Page (7-1) to take a commanding lead in the region. This game started out slow but picked up pace as time passed in this contest. The first quarter would end with a score of 0-0. The only action came from an Eric […] The post Nolensville Beats Page for the First Time in a Thrilling OT Finish appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
KIRO 7 Seattle

High School Football: Game of the Week poll

The high school football season is underway as KIRO 7 will bring you the weekly action highlighting some of the big-time matchups. Each week you will see teams from across the Puget Sound region try to dominate the gridiron, and KIRO 7′s Sports Director Chris Francis will have the explosive plays.
HIGH SCHOOL
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy