We live in crazy times. Reality TV icon Kim Kardashian has agreed to a $1.26 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for promoting a cryptocurrency on her Instagram account without disclosing a $250,000 payment from the currency creator to do so. The SEC is concerned that celebrity endorsements could lead investors into assets that are not compatible with their financial interests. Read more Blade Editorials Meanwhile, in Congress the Retirement Savings Modernization Act was just introduced to allow cryptocurrency and just about anything short of lottery tickets into America’s 401(k) accounts. The alternative asset industry — private equity, hedge funds, venture capital, real estate, and more — has been trying for years to offer their speculative products — and reap huge fees in the process — through personal retirement accounts as they are already able to do in some public pensions, such as Ohio’s.

