Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan vs. Indiana picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
 4 days ago

Michigan takes it on the road for a second straight week in the Big Ten as the Wolverines square off against Indiana in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday.

Perfect through five games, Michigan is one of the nation's premier scoring offenses and faces a Hoosier squad that's allowed 80 points the last two weeks, both losses.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Michigan vs. Indiana odds, spread, predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lgkQ2_0iK4In8z00
Week 6 college football picks: Michigan vs. Indiana

The computer is going heavily with the visitors, as Michigan has the big 91.9 percent chance to defeat Indiana this weekend.

That leaves IU the 8.1 percent shot to upset the Wolverines at home.

The oddsmakers project an easy time for Michigan, which comes into the game as 21.5 point favorites , according to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under at 57.5 points for the matchup.

Michigan placed No. 4 in the index's 131 college football rankings this week, and the computer projects UM will win 10.7 games on the season, finishing just behind Ohio State in the final Big Ten football predictions.

The computer gives the Wolverines a big 40.7 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, second to OSU in the conference, and to be 20.0 points better on average than the teams on their schedule.

Indiana checks in at No. 79 on the national index rankings, a drop of 4 spots from last week with an estimate to win 4.3 games this season.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

#College Football Rankings#Clemson#American Football#Hoosier#Si Sportsbook#Ohio State#Osu
