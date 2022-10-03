Final Score:

Titans- 24

Colts- 17

The Titans (2-2) win a thrilling road game against the Colts (1-2).

Derrick Henry looked in phenomenal shape gaining 114 yards and scoring a touchdown. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw 2 touchdowns to rookie Chigoziem Okonkwo and Robert Woods.

Tennessee’s defense had been battling injuries so far this season but still found a way to get the job done this week. Denico Autry secured 2 sacks and Rashad Weaver sacked Colt’s quarterback Matt Ryan once. Teair Tart would also come down with an interception.

There would be bad news as first-round pick Treylon Burks left the game early with a leg injury. The severity hasn’t been confirmed yet, but he was seen in a boot and crutches.

On Sunday, October 9 at 12 PM the Titans will travel to Washington D.C. to play the Commanders (1-3). Head coach Mike Vrabel hopes to extend their win streak to 3 after this matchup.

The post The Titans Win Their First Division Game of the Year Against the Colts appeared first on Wilson County Source .