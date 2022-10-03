ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Bartlesville Police Department K9 to be laid to rest

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department announced that one of their K9s, Sid, will be put to rest on Saturday, Oct. 8. Sid and Corporal Ryan Deshields have been working together since April 2019. Sid was diagnosed with an inoperable form of cancer. A police escort will...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man dead after he was hit by SUV in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is dead after he was hit by an SUV in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Officers were at the scene just east of the intersection of Pine and Mingo. They believe the man was in his 30s or 40s. Police say he was either walking in the road or crossing the street when he was hit.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Toddler hit by car in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a 2-year-old was struck by a car in north Tulsa. Police said the child ran in front of a car and was hit. The child has been taken to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver remained on...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for two men after downtown burglary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for two men who are suspected of burglarizing a Home Depot near 11th and Peoria. Officers say on Sept. 29, two men came into the store and began loading a cart full of merchandise. One of the men went outside to wait in a white Volkswagen.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Person dies after being hit by vehicle in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is working the scene of a fatal collision near Pine and Mingo Thursday morning. Police say a person has died after being struck by a vehicle, and will keep a section of Pine Street east of the intersection closed while officers investigate.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Inola Woman Dies in Single Vehicle Crash Today

In the early morning hours of October 6, a collision occurred approximately one mile west of Rogers County that led to the death of a woman from Inola. Only one vehicle was involved and the circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation by the Rogers County Sheriff’s Department.
INOLA, OK
KTUL

Felony suspect arrested after injuring two Stillwater police officers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Police Department received a call about a physical domestic investigation on Oct. 4, just past 9 p.m. When officers arrived at the home near 5900 West 7th Avenue, they found an injured woman who was identified as the suspect's mother. Suspect Michael McGee ran...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Dutch Bros Coffee is coming to Sapulpa. The coffee chain just submitted permits to start building their sign with the City of Sapulpa, at 115 East Taft Street. This is the fifth Dutch Bros Coffee location to pop up in the Tulsa area in recent...
SAPULPA, OK

