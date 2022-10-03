Read full article on original website
KTUL
Bartlesville Police Department K9 to be laid to rest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department announced that one of their K9s, Sid, will be put to rest on Saturday, Oct. 8. Sid and Corporal Ryan Deshields have been working together since April 2019. Sid was diagnosed with an inoperable form of cancer. A police escort will...
Man dead after he was hit by SUV in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is dead after he was hit by an SUV in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Officers were at the scene just east of the intersection of Pine and Mingo. They believe the man was in his 30s or 40s. Police say he was either walking in the road or crossing the street when he was hit.
Toddler hit by car in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a 2-year-old was struck by a car in north Tulsa. Police said the child ran in front of a car and was hit. The child has been taken to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver remained on...
OSBI identifies man shot and killed by Rogers County authorities after chase in stolen car
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) released new details about a man shot and killed by Rogers County authorities after he led them on a chase in a stolen car Wednesday. The OSBI said in a Facebook post, they were requested by the FBI to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
Friends Reflect After Tulsa Businessman, Retired Fire Marshal Drowns On Skiatook Lake
Friends are sharing their memories of a man who drowned on Skiatook Lake on Sunday. Terry McGee worked with the Tulsa Fire Department for 26 years before retiring. The fire department said he drowned while trying to save his grandchildren. Terry McGee was an assistant fire marshal with the department,...
KTUL
Broken Arrow police ask for information regarding unsolved 2021 murder
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department is asking for more information from the public regarding a November 2021 homicide in which a woman was found dead in her home. On Nov. 14 2021, BAPD conducted a welfare check at a home near Aspen Avenue and Houston...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for two men after downtown burglary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for two men who are suspected of burglarizing a Home Depot near 11th and Peoria. Officers say on Sept. 29, two men came into the store and began loading a cart full of merchandise. One of the men went outside to wait in a white Volkswagen.
KTUL
Person dies after being hit by vehicle in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is working the scene of a fatal collision near Pine and Mingo Thursday morning. Police say a person has died after being struck by a vehicle, and will keep a section of Pine Street east of the intersection closed while officers investigate.
KOCO
Law enforcement shoots, kills suspect following pursuit in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after law enforcement shot and killed a suspect following a pursuit and crash Wednesday on Interstate 44 in northeastern Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a suspect broke into a Claremore home and accosted a woman before stealing a cell...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Inola Woman Dies in Single Vehicle Crash Today
In the early morning hours of October 6, a collision occurred approximately one mile west of Rogers County that led to the death of a woman from Inola. Only one vehicle was involved and the circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation by the Rogers County Sheriff’s Department.
Off-duty Claremore firefighter performs life-saving CPR at Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — Claremore firefighter Lt. Johnathan Cates is being praised for helping to save a man’s life while he was off-duty at the Tulsa State Fair with his wife, Anne, on Thursday night. The couple saw a crowd forming and Cates went to investigate it. It was...
KTUL
Felony suspect arrested after injuring two Stillwater police officers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Police Department received a call about a physical domestic investigation on Oct. 4, just past 9 p.m. When officers arrived at the home near 5900 West 7th Avenue, they found an injured woman who was identified as the suspect's mother. Suspect Michael McGee ran...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for men suspected of road rage, injuring one with machete
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police responded to an early morning road rage attack near I-244 and South Harvard Avenue just past 7 a.m. on October 6. Police say the victim was driving a pickup truck when he pulled off the highway. Three suspects pulled off the highway as...
Visit This Oklahoma Indian Cemetery Located in an Atwoods Parking Lot!
Normally you don't think of cemeteries being located in the middle of a shopping center. Typically you'll find burial grounds and cemeteries in quiet, less traveled areas that are off the beaten path. However, this cemetery is literally in the middle of an Atwoods parking lot right outside of Tulsa in Sand Springs, OK.
OSBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting near Claremore
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), at the request of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), is investigating a shooting involving officers with the Claremore Police Department and deputies from the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.
KTUL
Murder warrant issued for 16-year-old McLain High School shooting suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in connection to the McLain High School shooting. Niavien Lee Golden, 16, allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the end of a homecoming game on September 30. Homicide victim Terron Yarbrough was shot in...
KTUL
Man arrested for arson after allegedly lighting home on fire in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested by Tulsa Fire Investigators after starting a fire on the porch of a home in midtown Tulsa on Monday, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Monday morning firefighters responded to a housefire near 15th Street and Utica Avenue. Firefighters arrived...
Tulsa police say road rage led to machete attack on I-244
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was attacked by a machete after a road rage incident in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Police were called to the road rage incident around 7:15 a.m. that started between a pickup driver and three motorcyclists on westbound Interstate 244 near Harvard.
UPDATE: Silver alert cancelled for missing Oklahoma man
Update 10/4, 3:23 p.m. - Officials say 65-year-old Glenn Wiggins has been located, so the Silver Alert has been cancelled.
KTUL
Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Dutch Bros Coffee is coming to Sapulpa. The coffee chain just submitted permits to start building their sign with the City of Sapulpa, at 115 East Taft Street. This is the fifth Dutch Bros Coffee location to pop up in the Tulsa area in recent...
