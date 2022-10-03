Read full article on original website
Related
recordpatriot.com
Copemish man allegedly runs from police into shed, facing heroin charge
CLEON TWP. — A Copemish man was arrested after running from police into a shed, according to a Michigan State Police news release issued on Thursday afternoon. Jesse Joe Sparks, 33, of Copemish, is facing a possession of a narcotic less than 25 grams in Manistee County's 85th District Court.
Buckley Man Arrested With Bomb, Firearms, Drugs in Blair Township
A Buckley man was arrested with a bomb and firearms after conducting a drug deal in Blair Township, according to Michigan State Police. On Sept. 28, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post saw two vehicles in a parking lot on Vance Road doing what they believed was a drug transaction. A passenger in one of the vehicles, a Ford F-150 was Vincent Kelly, 33.
Homemade bomb discovered during traffic stop in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police discovered a homemade bomb while conducting a traffic stop last month in Blair Township. According to police, troopers with MSP observed two vehicles in a parking lot of a business in Blair Township around 6:53 p.m. on Sept. 28. The troopers believed a drug transaction was taking place.
fox2detroit.com
Police find homemade bomb, meth, guns during northern Michigan traffic stop
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A traffic stop last week in northern Michigan led police to a homemade bomb, meth, guns, and brass knuckles. According to Michigan State Police, troopers believed people in two vehicles were involved in a drug transaction in the parking lot of a business on Vance Road in Blair Township just after 6:50 p.m. Sept. 28. A passenger in one of the vehicles was recognized as a Buckley man named Vincent Patrick Kelly, a probation absconder with a warrant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honor man arrested for violating court order out of Traverse City
A Honor man was arrested for violating a court order out of Traverse City, according to a report from the Michigan State Police.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Sheriff's Corner: New 'tranq dope' drug hitting local communities
If the continuing fight against Methamphetamine, Opioids, specifically Heroin and Fentanyl, wasn’t enough, information of a new drug that is more deadly and with no antidote has begun to haunt the lives of those who use it and their loved ones who are sometimes left to pick up the pieces. Xylazine is a non- opioid animal tranquilizer, which is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for human use. It cannot be purchased without a prescription or having a veterinary license.
Knife-wielding Michigan man threatened to kill woman’s family, burn house down, police say
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to cut her throat, kill her family and burn the house down. Andrew William Gang, 21, of Manton has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon following the alleged incident which occurred at approximately 11 p.m. on Sept. 29.
recordpatriot.com
MAPPED: Indecent exposure incident reported in latest Manistee blotter
MANISTEE — The following calls were made to the Manistee City Police Department from Sept. 17-27. All calls may not be reported and it is compiled by assistant editor Arielle Breen. Mapped locations are approximate and based on the nearest intersection or block. Sept. 17. • Breaking and entering...
IN THIS ARTICLE
recordpatriot.com
Illegal drugs intercepted by law enforcement in Northern Michigan
Two people have been arrested after law enforcement officials find drugs in the U.S. mail. According to a press release from the Traverse Narcotics Team, detectives from TNT and the United States Postal Inspection Service identified illegal substances sent through the postal service to a residence in Grand Traverse County, Michigan.
recordpatriot.com
Osceola County crash kills one, hospitalizes another
SYLVAN TOWNSHIP — A single-vehicle crash Friday in Osceola County killed one and injured another. About 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a one-vehicle personal injury accident on M-66 near 7 Mile Road in Sylvan Township, about 6 1/2 miles northwest of Evart. According to a news release, a vehicle traveling southbound on 30th Avenue (M-66) went off the roadway.
Two Men Rescued from Grand Traverse Bay After Crashing Boat into Breakwall
Two Traverse City men were rescued from Grand Traverse Bay Monday night after their boat crashed into an Elmwood Township breakwall, the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says. According to the sheriff’s office, the men, a 60-year-old and 59-year-old, had been out boating in Grand Traverse Bay throughout the day...
Top Headlines: Man Killed in Osceola County Crash, and More
A single-vehicle accident on Friday in Osceola County left one man dead. Michigan State Police say a Copemish man was arrested for brandishing a handgun in a Thompsonville park last Friday. Read More. Starting in 2023, bridge tokens will no longer be refunded at the Mackinaw Bridge. . An accident...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cat condos installed at Benzie County Animal Shelter
Homeless cats in Benzie County will be a bit more comfortable waiting for their "forever home" at the Benzie County Animal Shelter.
Converting Benzie County Jail to juvenile detention center 'unfeasible'
The Benzie County Board of Commissioners decided against any further investigation into the possibility of turning the Benzie County Jail into a juvenile detention center.
Michigan lawmakers recognize Cherry Hut's centennial year
The Cherry Hut was recognized by the state of Michigan for 100 years of serving customers at its Beulah location.
recordpatriot.com
Two new marijuana retail stores open in Big Rapids
BIG RAPIDS — For those who choose to take advantage of the legalization of medical and recreational adult use marijuana products, your options have expanded once again with the opening of two more retail stores in Big Rapids. Fluresh, LLC., a premium vertically integrated cannabis company based in Grand...
Osceola County Single Vehicle Crash Leaves One Man Dead
A single vehicle accident on Friday in Osceola County left one man dead. It happened on M-66 near 7 Mile Road. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was traveling southbound on 30th Avenue when it went off the roadway. The female driver was transported to Butterworth Hospital...
leelanauticker.com
Leelanau Plans To Adopt Countywide Septic Ordinance -- What Does It Mean For Property Owners?
Forty-nine states have laws demanding the regular inspection of septic tank systems. Michigan is the lone exception. Instead, the state leaves it up to counties, townships, cities, and villages to decide for themselves whether septic systems should be routinely inspected to minimize the public health risks a system failure can pose. But while some northern Michigan localities have adopted septic regulations – including Benzie County and Leelanau’s own Centerville Township among others, plus the Village of Empire – many others haven’t. In the wake of a county board decision this summer, Leelanau County will soon add its name to the list of Michigan municipalities with formal septic inspection rules. But what will those requirements look like, when will they go into effect?
The Boardman River Flood a Decade Later
All hands were on deck Saturday, October 6, 2012, where crews were removing the Brown Bridge Dam. Crews used a dewatering structure to lower water levels steadily. The plan was to lower the 20 feet of water slowly, taking up to a month. But when a malfunction occurred and all...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
Benzie County Record Patriot
Benzie County, MI
366
Followers
542
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT
The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Areahttps://www.recordpatriot.com/
Comments / 0