ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thompsonville, MI

Comments / 0

Related
recordpatriot.com

Copemish man allegedly runs from police into shed, facing heroin charge

CLEON TWP. — A Copemish man was arrested after running from police into a shed, according to a Michigan State Police news release issued on Thursday afternoon. Jesse Joe Sparks, 33, of Copemish, is facing a possession of a narcotic less than 25 grams in Manistee County's 85th District Court.
COPEMISH, MI
9&10 News

Buckley Man Arrested With Bomb, Firearms, Drugs in Blair Township

A Buckley man was arrested with a bomb and firearms after conducting a drug deal in Blair Township, according to Michigan State Police. On Sept. 28, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post saw two vehicles in a parking lot on Vance Road doing what they believed was a drug transaction. A passenger in one of the vehicles, a Ford F-150 was Vincent Kelly, 33.
BUCKLEY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police find homemade bomb, meth, guns during northern Michigan traffic stop

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A traffic stop last week in northern Michigan led police to a homemade bomb, meth, guns, and brass knuckles. According to Michigan State Police, troopers believed people in two vehicles were involved in a drug transaction in the parking lot of a business on Vance Road in Blair Township just after 6:50 p.m. Sept. 28. A passenger in one of the vehicles was recognized as a Buckley man named Vincent Patrick Kelly, a probation absconder with a warrant.
BLAIR TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cadillac, MI
County
Benzie County, MI
City
Copemish, MI
Benzie County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Thompsonville, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Sheriff's Corner: New 'tranq dope' drug hitting local communities

If the continuing fight against Methamphetamine, Opioids, specifically Heroin and Fentanyl, wasn’t enough, information of a new drug that is more deadly and with no antidote has begun to haunt the lives of those who use it and their loved ones who are sometimes left to pick up the pieces. Xylazine is a non- opioid animal tranquilizer, which is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for human use. It cannot be purchased without a prescription or having a veterinary license.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

MAPPED: Indecent exposure incident reported in latest Manistee blotter

MANISTEE — The following calls were made to the Manistee City Police Department from Sept. 17-27. All calls may not be reported and it is compiled by assistant editor Arielle Breen. Mapped locations are approximate and based on the nearest intersection or block. Sept. 17. • Breaking and entering...
MANISTEE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#District Court#The Michigan State Police
recordpatriot.com

Illegal drugs intercepted by law enforcement in Northern Michigan

Two people have been arrested after law enforcement officials find drugs in the U.S. mail. According to a press release from the Traverse Narcotics Team, detectives from TNT and the United States Postal Inspection Service identified illegal substances sent through the postal service to a residence in Grand Traverse County, Michigan.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Osceola County crash kills one, hospitalizes another

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP — A single-vehicle crash Friday in Osceola County killed one and injured another. About 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a one-vehicle personal injury accident on M-66 near 7 Mile Road in Sylvan Township, about 6 1/2 miles northwest of Evart. According to a news release, a vehicle traveling southbound on 30th Avenue (M-66) went off the roadway.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
recordpatriot.com

Two new marijuana retail stores open in Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS — For those who choose to take advantage of the legalization of medical and recreational adult use marijuana products, your options have expanded once again with the opening of two more retail stores in Big Rapids. Fluresh, LLC., a premium vertically integrated cannabis company based in Grand...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
leelanauticker.com

Leelanau Plans To Adopt Countywide Septic Ordinance -- What Does It Mean For Property Owners?

Forty-nine states have laws demanding the regular inspection of septic tank systems. Michigan is the lone exception. Instead, the state leaves it up to counties, townships, cities, and villages to decide for themselves whether septic systems should be routinely inspected to minimize the public health risks a system failure can pose. But while some northern Michigan localities have adopted septic regulations – including Benzie County and Leelanau’s own Centerville Township among others, plus the Village of Empire – many others haven’t. In the wake of a county board decision this summer, Leelanau County will soon add its name to the list of Michigan municipalities with formal septic inspection rules. But what will those requirements look like, when will they go into effect?
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

The Boardman River Flood a Decade Later

All hands were on deck Saturday, October 6, 2012, where crews were removing the Brown Bridge Dam. Crews used a dewatering structure to lower water levels steadily. The plan was to lower the 20 feet of water slowly, taking up to a month. But when a malfunction occurred and all...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states

(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
MICHIGAN STATE
Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County, MI
366
Followers
542
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Area

 https://www.recordpatriot.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy